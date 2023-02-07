ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Win Them Before You Can Buy Them!

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7jRJ_0kdz6qhA00

Listen all week to the Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets to see James Taylor at State Farm Arena on June 16, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10am at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/6/2023 - 2/10/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see James Taylor at State Farm Arena on June 16, 2023 (ARV: minimum $100.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
121K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy