Dogs from Houston area shelter arrive at PAWS Chicago

Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- M ore than 30 dogs and puppies from Texas have arrived at PAWS Chicago.

They came from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.

While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.

The dogs will soon be ready for adoption.