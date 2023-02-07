ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dogs from Houston area shelter arrive at PAWS Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iF35V_0kdyfx1S00

Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- M ore than 30 dogs and puppies from Texas have arrived at PAWS Chicago.

They came from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.

While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.

The dogs will soon be ready for adoption.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Den Theatre hosts Chicago edition of Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Super Bowl wasn't the only big game on TV this weekend. The Puppy Bowl brought out some fur-ocious competition.Team Fluff took home the coveted Lombarky Trophy, winning 87 to 83 over Team Ruff in the first-ever Puppy Bowl to go to overtime.The Den Theatre in Wicker Park also hosted a Chicago edition of the Puppy Bowl.Recently adopted pups and their paw-rents will be telling tails for days to come.The fur was flying as the Bow-Wows and the Woofers went nose to nose. The adorable event was co-hosted by the Anti-Cruelty Society.A portion of ticket proceeds will go to help rescue, shelter, and foster animals."We want to show people that joy of being a pet parent, of bringing home a companion, and getting to spend time with them with your community, introducing them to other puppies and growing their social circle, and just spreading the puppy love to everybody," said Erin Daly, special events manager for the Anti-Cruelty Society.
CHICAGO, IL
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bixby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thinking about getting another pet as a playmate for your dog, well meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Bixby. Bixby is a 2-year-old mixed breed who will bring lots of energy to a new home. He'll join you for your morning run or play tug-of-war with a good dog toy. Bixby loves treats and other dogs.Bixby is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.North Shore New Friend Adoption EventJoin PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event today from noon to 3 p.m. The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco, located at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Second Oak Lawn home invasion suspect located in Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The last suspect wanted for a violent home invasion in Oak Lawn is now in police custody in Texas.An FBI task force arrested 31-year-old Anthony Mitchell in Houston earlier this week, following  a 40-minute police chase. They said he was part of an armed robbery crew that pretended to sell candy to burst into a 71-year-old woman's home last March.They then held her at gunpoint while ransacking her home. Another suspect was arrested last month in Chicago. The other suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested weeks after the crime.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild streak continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beautiful, mild weather continues!On Saturday night, it will be clear with a low of 27.On Super Bowl Sunday, it will be sunny again, with a high near 50.It will remain warm through midweek. Highs will be in the 50s, with rain late Tuesday and again Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Businesses destroyed in Avalon Park fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several businesses were destroyed by a fire in Avalon Park. Debris was covering the floor in the 8200 block of Stony Island Avenue just before 12:40 a.m.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Monday, rain returns Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beautiful mild weather continues for the Chicago area! Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 31 degrees. Sunday brings mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 52 degrees. Expect rain to return Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday but cooler by Friday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

InZone Project still helps Chicago boys of color succeed in new environment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, CBS 2 is revisiting one man's vision to help young Black and brown boys from some of Chicago's roughest neighborhoods succeed in a new environment.CBS 2's Jim Williams took us back to The InZone Project, and its growing success.There was a bit of after school fun for middle schoolers arriving home in northwest suburban Barrington Hills. The home purchased by Terrance Wallace, The InZone Project's founder, gives the 10 boys the opportunity to attend eighth through 12th grade in the award-winning Barrington School District."So I take legal guardianship...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
CHICAGO, IL
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Bike Swap in St. Charles happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring is right around the corner, and you might be thinking about 'gearing up' for biking season.If you are, the Chicago Winter Bike Swap is happening today at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S Randall Rd. Bicycle vendors from across the area are clearing out inventory ahead of spring.For the first time, guests can test out the latest Trek e-bikes on a brand-new demo track.The swap runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Randall Road and Prairie Street in Saint Charles. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Den Theatre in Wicker Park hosting Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're only hours away from the Super Bowl but another matchup is getting a lot of attention.The Den Theatre is hosting a Puppy Bowl.The 'ruffest' and toughest furry players will battle it out over a game of tug-of-war for the championship title. Guests are welcome to enjoy brunch and cocktails. Face painting and coloring stations will also be available for children. Doors open at the Den Theater this morning at 11 a.m. near Milwaukee and Paulina Street. Tickets start at $26 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Anti-Cruelty Society. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Generations of Jesse White Tumblers gather for reunion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Current and former members of the world-famous Jesse White Tumbling Team got together Saturday to catch up and make new friends at a reunion.The event was hosted by team founder and former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, at the Jesse White Community Center, 410 W. Chicago Ave.The program also included awards – and of course, a performance by the tumblers.Some former members of the team had emotional words for their leader."Mr. White has always been the perfect example to me as the way leadership is supposed to go," one former member said."This is not a team no more," another said. "This is a brotherhood."White first created the tumbling team back in 1959 – making this its 64th year.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Bullets fly into restaurant amid nearby shooting in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting sent people running for cover in the West Ridge neighborhood.According to Chicago police, The victims were driving in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when someone inside another car started shooting.Two men, 20 and 21 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition. As the shots were fired, people in Pride Sushi and Thai, a nearby restaurant, started ducking for cover and running away. There's even a bullet hole on the front window of the restaurant.But neither the restaurant, nor the people inside were the intended targets.Police are searching for the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
144K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy