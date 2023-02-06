Mugshots offer first look at 3 young suspects charged in robbery that sparked high school lockdown

Three young suspects accused of a robbery near Wisdom High School that led to a police shooting and lockdown at that campus were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

All three are facing serious charges.

Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17: Charged with robbery by threats

John Nsenguwera, 18: Charged with aggravated assault of a police officer after allegedly pointing a gun towards officers

Mahamoudou Sylla, 18: Charged with robbery by threats

The Houston Police Department released the mugshots of all three suspects involved in the robbery-turned-school lockdown.

Nsenguwera is pictured in the orange shirt, Sylla is in the black hoodie and Robinson is in the maroon hoodie.

Nsenguwera and Robinson did not end up appearing in court on Monday. Instead, their appearances were reset for Wednesday.

Sylla made a very brief appearance before a judge on a different aggravated robbery charge. He's scheduled to appear again on Tuesday as the court sorts out details with his attorney.

The incident unfolded when police say Sylla confronted someone last Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Westheimer, saying, "Give me all you got," while giving the impression he was hiding and holding a gun.

This all happened about a mile down the road from Wisdom High School.

According to police, Sylla then got a ride from an "everyday person," who thought they were doing a good deed, to the school located at 6529 Beverly Hill.

Sylla, a student at the school, checked in to the campus through the standard procedures. He went to the auditorium, where police said there were at least 100 students.

The two suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, are in custody after a confrontation with an officer who shot one of them. It turns out that a tense chain of events followed.

Authorities said they were able to take the suspect into custody safely, and there was never a gun inside the school.

Robinson and Nsenguwera are also linked to the robbery at the apartment complex. They were arrested.

Nsenguwera was shot in the knee by a Houston police officer when authorities moved in on the suspects. The officer fired after investigators say Nsenguwera pointed a gun at police. The suspect is OK.

What parents are upset about is how the lockdown was handled.

The 18-year-old who made his way inside Wisdom High School's auditorium has been linked to an alleged robbery with two other suspects at an apartment complex that ended in a shootout with Houston police.

On Friday afternoon, HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez confirmed that Sylla entered Wisdom High School through the front door, even checking in at the office at 12:34 p.m. At 12:40 p.m., a Houston police officer called the school, saying a suspect was possibly inside. At 12:41 p.m., the school was locked down.

"Video surveillance clearly captures him going up to the front, waiting at the front door. He buzzed in and went into the office area and signed in like most students do," Lopez said.

However, HISD confirms that the first notification did not go out to parents until 1:53 p.m., well after many students had already called their parents. The gap of over an hour from lockdown to notification, according to HISD sources who spoke to ABC13, was clearly too long.

Last Friday, the head of innovation and strategy at HISD told ABC13 the district should have communicated better. "We want to do a better job at a lot of things, and one of them is communicating to families to make sure they're aware of any situations that may impact them or their children," Michael Love said. "That's what we're going to look at to make sure we're communicating."

ABC13 looked into online court records, and it appears that as of Monday morning, Robinson is out of custody.

The other two suspects are still in jail.