Driver killed, 3 injured after car crashes into Gwinnett home, police say

A driver was killed Sunday when authorities said he crashed into a mobile home park in Buford, injuring three others.

Gwinnett County police said the vehicle was traveling on Horizon Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when it failed to stop at an intersection and drove onto the front yard of a residence at 13 Boulder Way in the Countryside Village of Gwinnett . The vehicle struck a tree, causing debris to fall on three cars.

The driver continued west and crashed into another mobile home, injuring three people inside. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver was killed during the “collision sequence,” authorities added. He was identified as 36-year-old Jordan Gonzalez by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were seven people inside the home at the time of the crash, including a 3-year-old asleep in a bedroom, a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: John Spink

An investigation is ongoing.

