ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address: How to watch and what to expect

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6gt0_0kdxcMcr00
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, where the president is expected to address the economy and infrastructure. | Jim Lo Scalzo, pool via Associated Press

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver this year’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as the 2024 election draws closer.

Watch live:

When is the State of the Union address?

Biden’s third State of the Union address as president will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

What topics will Biden cover in the State of the Union address?

In a statement , White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will speak on the economy during his address:

“He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president is expected to address issues like the economy and infrastructure, but “Biden seems unlikely to mention the ongoing saga over classified documents found in his home and office,” according to Politico .

He’s also not expected to address if he will run again in 2024.

How to watch the State of the Union address

The 2023 State of the Union address will be livestreamed on the White House YouTube channel.

Watch the State of the Union live on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy