Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address: How to watch and what to expect

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, where the president is expected to address the economy and infrastructure. | Jim Lo Scalzo, pool via Associated Press

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver this year’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as the 2024 election draws closer.

Watch live:

When is the State of the Union address?

Biden’s third State of the Union address as president will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

What topics will Biden cover in the State of the Union address?

In a statement , White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will speak on the economy during his address:

“He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president is expected to address issues like the economy and infrastructure, but “Biden seems unlikely to mention the ongoing saga over classified documents found in his home and office,” according to Politico .

He’s also not expected to address if he will run again in 2024.

How to watch the State of the Union address

The 2023 State of the Union address will be livestreamed on the White House YouTube channel.

Watch the State of the Union live on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST here .