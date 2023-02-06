ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Hogwarts Legacy: How to get gold fast

By Dave Aubrey
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wnka8_0kdvolLu00

Get all the gold you need in Hogwarts Legacy with these money grinding tips

In Hogwarts Legacy , you'll want to make lots of money. There are many shops to visit in Hogsmeade, and you’ll inevitably need a lot of gold to afford all of the potion recipes, brooms, upgrades, and more items available to you – many of them necessary for progression, if not very helpful.

Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.

Luckily, earning money in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t too difficult. There isn't a money farm, but gold drops from every foe. Still, if you want to buy everything, you’ll need to make money much more quickly. For everything you need to get cash quickly in Hogwarts Legacy , take a look at our guide below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Atw9y_0kdvolLu00

Open eyeball chests

Eyeball chests are littered everywhere – inside houses, shops, Hogwarts, caves, and forests. The only problem is that they won’t open unless you’re invisible. Luckily, you can learn a spell to make yourself invisible early on and brew Invisibility Potions for better effects later. Almost all eyeball chests contain 500 gold, which is a nice boost to your coffers. To open Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests , read our guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15661c_0kdvolLu00

Beast market

Beasts sell for a surprisingly high amount, and once you’ve got the Room of Requirement and a variety of vivariums, you can breed beasts, in addition to the ones you catch. You can sell your precious beasts at the Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade for a bit of extra cash. We have a guide for all beast locations in Hogwarts Legacy if you want to catch them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yfo1E_0kdvolLu00

Gear collection

You only have limited inventory space for gear - though you can upgrade your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy - and your only option for getting space back is either selling or destroying your items. So it’s a good thing almost all vendors buy gear, and will pay you a uniform price. Make sure to just sell any gear pieces that have worse stats than what you’re using.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah5Kn_0kdvolLu00

Start your own shop

Well, there is one shop that offers slightly better prices, and that’s your own. If you're playing on PS5 , complete the PlayStation-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest and you'll be able to sell your gear for 10% more.

If you progress far enough through the game, a side quest will actually allow you to open your own shop. Once you finally unlock this, make sure to stop by to sell your items regularly.

Unfortunately, the Haunted Hogsmeade quest that unlocks a shop that you own is currently PS5 exclusive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zya8u_0kdvolLu00

Ask for more

Many of the quests in Hogwarts Legacy allow you to ask for a reward at the end. While it might seem rude, there are no negative consequences for doing so. Ask for a reward from every quest and you'll soon rack up a decent amount of gold that you otherwise wouldn't have. It pays to ask.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game

A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
gameskinny.com

Hogwarts Legacy: All Common Room Locations for Each House

Here's where to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. But can you visit them all?. In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers, and spiraling staircases can leave inquisitive players wondering: how do I find my house common room? Others may be looking for the common rooms of other houses. Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
progameguides.com

Best way to organize your spells in Hogwarts Legacy

With so many spells to utilize in your adventures and battles around Hogwarts, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which ones you should have slotted and the best way to organize them so they are easily accessible. If you haven't already, you'll definitely want to get those Talent upgrades for more spell slots. Here's a quick guide on the best way to organize them according to what worked well in our own experience.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
591
Followers
822
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy