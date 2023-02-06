Hogwarts Legacy: How to get gold fast

Get all the gold you need in Hogwarts Legacy with these money grinding tips
In Hogwarts Legacy , you'll want to make lots of money. There are many shops to visit in Hogsmeade, and you’ll inevitably need a lot of gold to afford all of the potion recipes, brooms, upgrades, and more items available to you – many of them necessary for progression, if not very helpful.
Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.
Luckily, earning money in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t too difficult. There isn't a money farm, but gold drops from every foe. Still, if you want to buy everything, you’ll need to make money much more quickly. For everything you need to get cash quickly in Hogwarts Legacy , take a look at our guide below.
Here's where to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. But can you visit them all?. In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers, and spiraling staircases can leave inquisitive players wondering: how do I find my house common room? Others may be looking for the common rooms of other houses. Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
With so many spells to utilize in your adventures and battles around Hogwarts, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which ones you should have slotted and the best way to organize them so they are easily accessible. If you haven't already, you'll definitely want to get those Talent upgrades for more spell slots. Here's a quick guide on the best way to organize them according to what worked well in our own experience.
