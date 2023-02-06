Hogwarts Legacy: How to get gold fast

Get all the gold you need in Hogwarts Legacy with these money grinding tips

In Hogwarts Legacy , you'll want to make lots of money. There are many shops to visit in Hogsmeade, and you’ll inevitably need a lot of gold to afford all of the potion recipes, brooms, upgrades, and more items available to you – many of them necessary for progression, if not very helpful.

Luckily, earning money in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t too difficult. There isn't a money farm, but gold drops from every foe. Still, if you want to buy everything, you’ll need to make money much more quickly. For everything you need to get cash quickly in Hogwarts Legacy , take a look at our guide below.

Open eyeball chests Eyeball chests are littered everywhere – inside houses, shops, Hogwarts, caves, and forests. The only problem is that they won’t open unless you’re invisible. Luckily, you can learn a spell to make yourself invisible early on and brew Invisibility Potions for better effects later. Almost all eyeball chests contain 500 gold, which is a nice boost to your coffers. To open Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests , read our guide.

Beast market Beasts sell for a surprisingly high amount, and once you’ve got the Room of Requirement and a variety of vivariums, you can breed beasts, in addition to the ones you catch. You can sell your precious beasts at the Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade for a bit of extra cash. We have a guide for all beast locations in Hogwarts Legacy if you want to catch them all.

Gear collection You only have limited inventory space for gear - though you can upgrade your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy - and your only option for getting space back is either selling or destroying your items. So it’s a good thing almost all vendors buy gear, and will pay you a uniform price. Make sure to just sell any gear pieces that have worse stats than what you’re using.

Start your own shop Well, there is one shop that offers slightly better prices, and that’s your own. If you're playing on PS5 , complete the PlayStation-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest and you'll be able to sell your gear for 10% more. If you progress far enough through the game, a side quest will actually allow you to open your own shop. Once you finally unlock this, make sure to stop by to sell your items regularly. Unfortunately, the Haunted Hogsmeade quest that unlocks a shop that you own is currently PS5 exclusive.