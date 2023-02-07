ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Atsu ‘remains missing’ in rubble after Turkey earthquake – latest updates

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey .

A 7.8 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake. A major rescue operation is underway in the region with more than 1,000 people dead and many more injured or missing.

Reports in Turkey suggest that Atsu, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, is among them. The Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped. Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted : “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”

Follow latest updates below as the search operation continues.

Comments / 2

Tyler
3d ago

So what there’s tons of kids an family trapped in that ruble that are more important then some flake that throws a ball

Reply
5
