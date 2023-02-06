Austin mayor faces tough questions after prolonged outages during freeze
He campaigned as someone who could solve Austin's big problems , but weeks into his tenure as mayor, Kirk Watson finds himself on an abject apology tour.
The big picture: “The city has let its citizens down," Watson said at a news conference on Friday, as Austin Energy officials once more dodged questions about when power would be fully restored . "It’s unacceptable and I’m sorry."
- Utility officials tweeted Wednesday morning, "It's possible some customers may be without power for 12-24 hours."
- They amended that timeline late Wednesday, saying "major restoration efforts" would be wrapped up by Friday evening.
- On Thursday, they backtracked again , saying they couldn't forecast when lights across the city would be back on.
- On Friday, the utility reported "400 highly skilled professionals" working to restore power, including line workers from Houston and San Antonio.
The irony: The new mayor, who's gregarious and folksy, generally excels as a communicator.
- But Watson held his first press conference on Thursday — more than 24 hours into a crisis that caused hundreds of thousands of his constituents to lose power.
- Of note: He disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Flashback: Watson returned to City Hall after narrowly winning a runoff against fellow Democrat Celia Israel in December.
- He previously held the post in the late 1990s, before becoming a state senator.
What they're saying: "Austin Energy, Watson failed to communicate during storm" was the headline of a front-page rebuke in Friday's Austin American-Statesman.
- "There’s a lot elected officials are doing behind the scenes, but you need to be out there early showing you're actively involved — and expressing compassion about what people are experiencing," Keri Stephens , a professor specializing in crisis communications at the University of Texas, tells Axios. "The faster you jump on and acknowledge these things the better — otherwise frustration builds over time."
What we're asking: We've filed open records requests to examine whether city officials ignored warnings about the freeze and how they communicated internally as the crisis unfolded.
- Plus, with questions remaining about why more branches weren't trimmed away from power lines ahead of the storm, we're asking for city tree-cutting contracts.
What we're watching: Who will lose their job?
- Austin Water General Manager Greg Meszaros stepped down last year after a four-day boil-water debacle.
- Jackie Sargent has held the chief post at Austin Energy since 2016.
- On Monday, Watson announced he had added an emergency item to Thursday's city council agenda to evaluate the employment of City Manager Spencer Cronk , hired in 2017, in the wake of the winter storm
What's next: Restoring power to remaining customers will likely be more difficult and take longer, per Austin Energy officials , with damaged lines in hard-to-reach areas like greenbelts or buried beneath heavy debris.
- Austin Energy officials say some customers may be without power until next Sunday
- Former City Council member Ellen Troxclair, now a Republican state lawmaker, is threatening to strip Austin Energy of its monopoly power .
