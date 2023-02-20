Don’t Miss Out on These 14 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages

Unfortunately for many workers, inflation is outpacing a rise in wages. But among employees in certain positions, wages are rising at rates much higher than the 6.5% annual inflation rate we experienced in 2022.

Payscale analyzed over 1.1 million salary profiles completed between October 2021 and October 2022 by U.S. workers to find the jobs with the fastest-growing wages, and found that among the hottest jobs, wages grew by double digits. Among the 14 hottest jobs, wages grew by an incredible 15% to 30%.

According to the Payscale analysis, "most of the positions on this list represent jobs that have been particularly challenging to staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation and the volatile market we are experiencing now." They run the gamut from office jobs to service jobs, with median pay ranging from under $20,000 to over six figures.

If you're hoping for a salary boost this year, consider these 14 careers with the fastest-rising wages.

1. Waiter

Median pay: $19,900

$19,900 % salary growth: 30%

2. Private Banker

Median pay: $93,000

$93,000 % salary growth: 25%

3. Media Director

Median pay: $108,000

$108,000 % salary growth: 23%

4. Police, Fire or Ambulance Dispatcher

Median pay: $44,500

$44,500 % salary growth: 19%

5. Sales Consultant

Median pay: $56,800

$56,800 % salary growth: 18%

6. Microbiologist

Median pay: $59,990

$59,990 % salary growth: 16%

7. Marketing & Business Development Director

Median pay: $119,090

$119,090 % salary growth: 16%

8. Dock Worker

Median pay: $41,100

$41,100 % salary growth: 15%

9. Electrocardiogram (EKG) Technician

Median pay: $40,400

$40,400 % salary growth: 15%

10. Installation Technician

Median pay: $46,800

$46,800 % salary growth: 15%

11. Assembly Line Machine Operator

Median pay: $37,200

$37,200 % salary growth: 15%

12. Bookkeeping, Accounting or Auditing Clerk

Median pay: $47,300

$47,300 % salary growth: 15%

13. Tanker Truck Driver

Median pay: $58,100

$58,100 % salary growth: 15%

14. Journalist

Median pay: $46,500

$46,500 % salary growth: 15%

All data is sourced from Payscale's 2022 End-of-Year Hot Jobs Report .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Don’t Miss Out on These 14 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages