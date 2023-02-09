2023 NBA trade tracker: Los Angeles Clippers make trio of deals to bolster bench

Our 2023 NBA trade tracker now includes Kyrie Irving heading from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks after he requested a trade less than a week before the NBA trade deadline, and Kevin Durant being shipped off to the Phoenix Suns .

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline in the books, this space, and our NBA page , is the source for all the notable happenings from around the league before the Feb. 9 deadline at 3 PM ET.

Los Angeles Clippers make trio of trades for veterans Eric Gordo, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland

The Los Angeles Clippers were very busy in the final hour before the deadline. The team that already has a pretty strong starting five made a slew of moves to bolster what has been a very weak bench so far this season.

In one deal that featured the Rockets and Grizzlies, LA acquired veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon in exchange for Luke Kennard. They also added a proven big man to start in the middle as they sent back-up point guard Reggie Jackson to the Hornets center Mason Plumlee.

However, that was not it as they also acquired 2021 first-round pick Bones Hyland in a deal with the Nuggets that included sending off two future second-round picks to their conference rivals.

Houston Rockets Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies Danny Green Eric Gordon Luke Kennard John Wall Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Clippers Reggie Jackson Mason Plumlee Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Two future 2nd-round picks Bones Hyland

Lakers add more bench and frontcourt depth with trade for Mo Bambo



The Lakers stayed busy on Thursday after moving big man Thomas Bryant earlier in the day, when they made a bold move to improve their frontcourt and bench by acquiring 3-and-D big man Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic. In exchange, they sent back a defensive ace of their own in veteran Patrick Beverley.

Orland Magic Los Angeles Lakers Patrick Beverley Mo Bamba

Goldens State Warriors trade James Wiseman in salary dump move, add Gary Payton II

The defending champion Golden State Warriors made a pair of smaller moves on Thursday with differing goals. First, they traded big man prospect James Wiseman to the Pistons in a move that will cut a large chunk of the debt they own from the luxury tax this season and next.

They followed that up by bringing back reserve guard Gary Payton II in a deal with the Trail Blazers in exchange for two second-round picks.

Detroit Pistons Golden State Warriors Atlanta Hawks James Wiseman Five future 2nd-round picks Saddiq Bey Kevin Knox (Moved to Trail Blazers) Portland Trail Blazers Golden State Warriors Five future 2nd round picks Gary Payton II

Blazers get defensive help in trade with 76ers for Matisse Thybulle (Feb. 9)

The Portland Trail Blazers got a defensive star when they landed Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the three-team deal also includes the Charlotte Hornets, with forward Jalen McDaniel going to the Sixers and the Hornets getting back multiple second-round picks.

Portland Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Matisse Thybulle Jalen McDaniels Svi Mykhailuk Multiple 2nd-round picks

Thybulle is a two-time second-team All-Defensive selection. He was averaging career lows in points (2.7, rebounds (1.3), assists (0.5), and minutes (12.1). But he is considered a good acquisition for Portland.

Thomas Bryant sent to the Denver Nuggets (Feb. 9)

Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers Thomas Bryant Davon Reed 3 2nd-round picks

The Lakers recoup some of the draft capital they gave up in the D’Angelo Russell deal by moving one of their unhappy players. Signed away from the Washington Wizards this past summer, Bryant was not happy with his role in Los Angeles after the return of Anthony Davis from injury.

In turn, the Western Conference-best Nuggets add a solid rotational piece to the mix. Bryant, 25, is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds on 65% shooting from the field this season.

Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder in three team deal (Feb. 9)

On Thursday, after being shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, as rumored , Jae Crowder was traded for a second time in less than 24 hours. Now the well-traveled veteran is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers.

In return, Brooklyn will receive three future second-round picks. While the Pacers will acquire Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, and two future second-round picks. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania .

Milwaukee Bucks get Indiana Pacers get Brooklyn Nets get Jae Crowder Serge Ibaka Three future 2nd-round picks Jordan Nwora George Hill Two future 2nd-round picks

Bucks trade George Hill to Pacers

After acquiring Ibaka and Nwora, the Pacers and Bucks made a separate deal that will send veteran point guard George Hill back to Indiana for a second tenure, along with a second-round pick. The move is likely to clear some cap space for the incoming Jae Crowder. First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski .

Kevin Durant goes to the Phoenix Suns in a late-night blockbuster (Feb. 9)

The NBA world has been absolutely rocked with one of the league’s best players changing conferences. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Brooklyn Nets are shipping Kevin Durant off to the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns get Brooklyn Nets get Kevin Durant Mikal Bridges T.J. Warren Cam Johnson Jae Crowder 1st-round pick in 2023 1st-round pick in 2025 1st-round pick in 2027 1st-round pick swap in 2028 1st-round pick in 2029

First off, both Brooklyn and Phoenix came out well in this deal. The Suns acquire Durant, who is one of the best players in the NBA, and pair him with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Meanwhile, the Nets receive one of the biggest hauls in the history of the sport.

This move has drastically shifted the landscape of the NBA and there could be significant ramifications. Teams in the Western Conference may need to beef up their teams with a “Big 3” of Durant, Booker, and Paul. It can’t be understated how massive of a move this is for both teams.

Jakob Poeltl traded to the Toronto Raptors (Feb. 9)

Jakob Poeltl is the first player to be traded on the day of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have sent Poeltl back to the Toronto Raptors after trading for him a few offseasons ago.

Toronto Raptors get San Antonio Spurs get Jakob Poeltl Khem Birch 1st-round pick in 2024 Future 2nd-round pick Future 2nd-round pick

This is a good move for the Raptors; however, it may create questions about the goals for Toronto during the trade deadline. Forward O.G. Anunoby has been a hot topic over the past few weeks and could be the next Raptors player to be traded. If not, the team has solidified a very solid team capable of cracking the play-in tournament with its new center.

Josh Hart lands with the New York Knicks (Feb. 8)

Josh Hart is on the move from Portland all the way to the East Coast. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Portland Trail Blazers have sent the forward to the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks get Portland Trail Blazers get Josh Hart Cam Reddish Future protected 1st-round pick

This is a pretty solid move for a Knicks squad that is looking to contend for a playoff spot down the stretch.

Initial Josh Hart trade report from Sportsnaut’s Vincent Frank

Blockbuster D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook trade (Feb. 8)

The Los Angeles Lakers have pulled off that blockbuster trade that all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James has wanted for some time now.

Los Angeles Lakers get Minnesota Timberwolves get Utah Jazz get D’Angelo Russell Mike Conley Jr. Russell Westbrook Malik Beasley Nickeil Alexander-Walker Juan Toscano-Anderson Jarred Vanderbilt 2nd-round pick in 2024 Damian Jones 2nd-round pick in 2025 2027 1st-round pick from Lakers 2nd-round pick in 2026

First off, Westbrook will likely now be bought out by the Jazz and hit NBA free agency. Utah has no desire to give him minutes as front office head Danny Ainge and Co. continue to rebuild after the trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason.

From Los Angeles’ perspective, it is able to turn Westbrook’s expiring contract as well as two out-of-rotation players and a first-round pick into three potential core players. Obviously, Russell is the headliner heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in this trade.

Brooklyn Nets create roster spot by trading Kessler Edwards (Feb. 7)

Fresh off the Kyrie Irving blockbuster to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have created another roster spot. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , they have moved seldom-used forward Kessler Edwards and cash to the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings get Brooklyn Nets get Kessler Edwards Future conditional 2nd-round pick Cash

Edwards, 22, was a second-round pick of the Nets back in 2021. The Pepperdine product averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as a rookie in 2021-22. He struggled finding a spot in the Nets’ rotation this season, averaging 1.1 points in 14 games. Brooklyn also saves $8 million against the salary and luxury taxes by making this move. Bookmark our NBA trade tracker for further analysis leading up to the deadline.

Miami Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 7)

Following a quiet Monday in the NBA, outside of the Kyrie Irving deal being finalized, Tuesday opened with the first small deal of the week. Already shopping Kyle Lowry , the Miami Heat have now traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs as first reported by Shams Charania .

San Antonio Spurs get Miami Heat get Dewayne Dedmon Cap space 2nd round pick

It’s purely a financial deal for Miami. Dedmon held a $4.7 million cap hit this season and trading him off the roster creates more wiggle room to add salaries before the NBA trade deadline. According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype , the Heat will go from $192,895 under the luxury tax to $4.9 million below. As for the Spurs, they pick up a future second-round pick and have a roster spot to absorb Dedmon. Expect Miami to be aggressive at the NBA trade deadline, even with limited assets to move.

Kyrie Irving heads to the Dallas Mavericks (Feb. 5)

Dallas Mavericks get Brooklyn Nets get Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Markieff Morris Dorian Finney-Smith 2029 1st-round pick 2nd round picks in 2027 and 2029

The Brooklyn Nets superstar guard stunned the NBA world this week when it was revealed that he had officially requested a trade out of New York. The demand for an escape from the Empire State came after Irving’s representatives pushed for a contract extension so the seven-time All-Star could remain in Brooklyn long-term.

Kyrie Irving bringing his talents to Dallas is a massive acquisition for the Mavericks. The team is currently sitting in the sixth spot in the Western Conference and only two games over .500 with a record of 28-26. Losing star guard Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks this summer was a tremendous hit to their roster, and it has shown in their play in 2022-2023.

Rui Hachimura traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 23)

Los Angeles Lakers get Washington Wizards get Rui Hachimura Kendrick Nunn 2nd-round picks in 2023, 2028, 2029

While this move is far from a blockbuster, and it’s unlikely to spark the Lakers toward a playoff push, it does help balance the roster. But what exactly can LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers roster expect to get out of Hachimura?

While he entered the league as a talented, yet raw prospect needing to improve, Hachimura has largely been the same player he was when he was drafted four years ago.

Rui Hachimura stats in 2022-23 : 13 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 48% FG, 33% 3PT

Still, as is, Hachimura can chip in ten-plus points per game, and he has the ability to go off every now and then.

Stay tuned for more NBA trade rumors and news ahead of the trade deadline. And don’t forget to bookmark our NBA trade tracker.

