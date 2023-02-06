ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Expert diver says he ‘doesn’t think’ Nicola Bulley is in River Wyre

By Jamie Grierson and Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PoEL_0kdpsxPc00

An expert diver who is aiding the search for Nicola Bulley has said he “doesn’t think she is in the water”, as specially trained divers continue to scour the River Wyre.

Bulley, 45, from Inskip in Lancashire, vanished on the morning of 27 January while taking her dog, Willow, for a walk close to the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

On Monday, Lancashire police repeated the force’s working hypothesis that Bulley, 45, fell into the river, adding “but we remain open-minded, and we are continuing to carry out a huge number of inquiries”.

A leading forensic search expert, Peter Faulding, who founded the company Specialist Group International, joined the effort to find Bulley after offering to assist the police free of charge, drafting in a team of six divers.

Speaking to TalkTV on Monday night, he said: “I personally don’t think she’s in the river, that’s just my gut instinct at this point.”

He added that they would go back up the river on Tuesday, to search once again near the point where Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench.

The force has renewed its appeal for anyone with dashcam or other relevant footage to submit it to officers, with a particular interest in the river path which leads from the fields back to Garstang Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQVmE_0kdpsxPc00
Workers assist in the search for Nicola Bulley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

In a new statement released on Monday, Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said: “It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

“This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.”

He added: “If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need.”

Faulding said that his main motivation for getting involved was to “bring closure for the family”. He said he had very high frequency sonar equipment, along with 20 years’ experience of this kind of underwater search mission. He said he would begin the work by carrying out aerial surveillance of the river by helicopter to get a better understanding of it.

However, by Monday evening he confessed he was “baffled” by the case. “Police were there on day one diving where the phone was found on the bench,” he told the Daily Mail. “Normally if a person has drowned, they go down within a few metres if being searched for the same day.

“We will be going over that same area [on Tuesday]. We will also be going quite a lot further up river.

Related: Nicola Bulley: mystery of 10-minute window in which she disappeared

“In another couple of days I will be confident she is not in that area at all. We have the best sonar you can buy. We have scanned a huge area today and there is nothing there.

“A body will move after a time, but they searched that area and came up with nothing – that is what is weird here,” he added. “We are baffled.”

Lancashire police said that after reviewing CCTV, they were confident Bulley did not leave the field during “key times” via the Rowanwater holiday park, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.

In addition, the force said Bulley did not return from the fields along Allotment Lane or via the path at the rear of the Grapes pub on to Garstang Road.

Officers would be contacting drivers who they believe were travelling down Garstang Road on 27 January by letter, Lancashire police said in a statement.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
The Independent

‘My brother went missing in same place as Nicola Bulley - exactly 45 years before’

A man whose brother went missing on the same stretch of river where Nicola Bulley disappeared but exactly 45 years earlier has shared his sympathies with her family. Don Jones said “we know just what they must be going through,” as his brother Roger also vanished on January 27 close to the River Wyre near Preston in 1978. Mother-of-two Ms Bulley has not been seen since around 9.15am on the same day in 2023 and emergency services have still not located any trace of her in the water. Roger Jones was 16 when he was thrown into the river after...
The Independent

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance

A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance. The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he “can’t get [his] head around” the fact that the mother of...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say ‘possibility’ dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV

Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to...
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Independent

‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’

The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.Mr Creaney was dropped off by a family member at a caravan...
The Independent

Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen by a member of the public at 9.15am on Friday as she walked on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken...
The Independent

Partner of Nicola Bulley visits spot where police believe she fell into river

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has visited the spot where police believe she fell into the River Wyre.On Wednesday, Paul Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found, still connected to a work Teams call.She vanished after dropping her daughters off at school and going on her usual dog walk on January 27.He spoke with Peter Faulding, the underwater search expert called in by the family to help with the search.Mr Faulding appeared to be taking him through aspects of his search, now on its third day.Police divers have also...
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy