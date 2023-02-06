Read full article on original website
Thinking It Through ?
3d ago
Republicans said if they won the House there would be indictments but it turned out to be for their fellow republicans. Republicans always make wild claims about democrats in order to deflect attention from their own crimes. Remember they also said that the most important thing they would do is fix world wide inflation and lower gasoline prices. Haven’t heard anything about that either since the election. Republicans are a criminal enterprise and should be treated as such. If you hate America vote republicans because they do too.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report
Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report. In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million
A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains
Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
JESSE WATTERS: The Bidens are all over FBI wiretaps talking to China
Fox News host Jesse Watters digs into the Hunter Biden scandal, revealing his alleged connections to a Chinese spy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1