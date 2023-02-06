ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thinking It Through ?
Republicans said if they won the House there would be indictments but it turned out to be for their fellow republicans. Republicans always make wild claims about democrats in order to deflect attention from their own crimes. Remember they also said that the most important thing they would do is fix world wide inflation and lower gasoline prices. Haven’t heard anything about that either since the election. Republicans are a criminal enterprise and should be treated as such. If you hate America vote republicans because they do too.

New York Post

Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report

Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report.  In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
