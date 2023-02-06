ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Rebound in temperatures as warm temps return; midweek rain is expected

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A quiet weather week in New Jersey is setting up with perhaps a couple rain chances.

COMING UP: Perhaps some rain showers on the way for Thursday as highs will climb into the middle 50s. Friday will see highs approach 60. Valentine’s Day forecast looks dry with a high of 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Un1IP_0kdoazfz00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says a warmer-than-average workweek is ahead with mild conditions. Rain chances return Thursday with even some possibilities for ice and snow mixed in to wrap up the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible overnight. Highs in the 40s and the lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs around 50 with lows around freezing.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Mix possible early in northwest New Jersey. Highs in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB99d_0kdoazfz00

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower chance late. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 30s.

