9 best wines for a romantic date night that will impress your partner this Valentine’s Day

By Siobhan Grogan
 3 days ago

We all have our go-to bottle of vino that we reach for every time and know we’ll enjoy. But if you’re looking to impress someone, chances are your bog-standard supermarket plonk just won’t cut it.

Whether you’re trying to wow a dedicated wine buff or just show someone you love that you’ve made a thoughtful choice, a bottle for someone special should be a treat they wouldn’t necessarily buy themselves. It’s also good to consider the story behind the wine, rather than simply choosing any old expensive bottle for the sake of it. Taste is subjective, so you’ll never be able to guarantee they’ll love anything you select, but at least you’ll still have a guaranteed conversation starter. Look for wines that have picked up awards, are made by an innovative or in-demand winemaker or have quirky details about the way they were made or the grapes that were used.

Dave Roberts, senior buyer at Virgin Wines, says: “It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking the more a wine costs, the more impressive it is, but what makes a wine special can be far from the price tag. It’s everything about the wine, from the vines the grapes have grown on to the background of the vineyard making it. A wine’s story can be much more indicative of its impressiveness than any other factor.”

Maximise your chances of them actually wanting to drink your chosen bottle by first finding out if they prefer red , white , rosé or bubbles . We’ve included at least one of each in our round-up, so you’ll be able to find a vino to impress, no matter what they like to drink. Make sure it’s either perfectly chilled or at the recommended drinking temperature before handing it over – and, if you really want to wow, pair it with food that will show it at its best too.

Don’t forget these aren’t just recommendations for your other half on Valentine’s Day . These would all work well as gifts year-round, perhaps for a hard-to-buy father-in-law, a boss you’re keen to make an impression on or for a friend’s special birthday. All these bottles will stand out and show them you’ve made an extra effort.

How we tested

First, we looked for wines that were a cut above the average bottle on the supermarket shelf. We wanted wines with a back story that would get people talking and be memorable long after the last drop was finished. Then we sniffed and sipped a selection to make sure they tasted equally outstanding, noting flavours and aromas and whether the wine really was something special in the glass.

The best wines for a romantic date night for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Balfour brut rosé 2018: £45, Balfourwinery.com
  • Best rosé wine – Chateau D’Esclans whispering angel rosé 2021, Côte de Provence: £18, Wickhams.co.uk
  • Best for a personal touch – Champagne Piaff blanc de blancs NV champagne with personalised bottle: £75, Champagnepiaff.com
  • Best white to pair with food – Harvey Nichols premium pouilly-fumé: £22.95, Harveynichols.com
  • Best winemaker’s name to drop –Jesse Katz exposed Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon 2020: £36.99, Nakedwines.com
  • Best award-winning wine – Peter Falke signature Kailani cabernet sauvignon 2017, Stellenbosch: £55, Wickhamwine.co.uk
  • Best wine with a story – De Martino lote 96 Maipo Valley carménère 2019: £12.99, Virginwines.co.uk
  • Best supermarket wine – Contino rioja reserva 2018: £25, Tesco.com
  • Best white wine – DeMorgenzon reserve chenin blanc, Stellenbosch: £34.91, Honestgrapes.co.uk

Balfour brut rosé 2018

Chateau D’Esclans whispering angel rosé 2021, Côte de Provence

Champagne Piaff blanc de blancs NV champagne with personalised bottle

Harvey Nichols premium pouilly-fumé

Jesse Katz exposed Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon 2020

Peter Falke signature Kailani cabernet sauvignon 2017, Stellenbosch

De Martino lote 96 Maipo Valley carménère 2019

Contino rioja reserva 2018

DeMorgenzon reserve chenin blanc, Stellenbosch

The verdict: Wines for a romantic date night

