Powerball numbers 2/6/23: $754.6 million up for grabs
The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's Powerball jackpot worth $754.6 million. Here are the winning numbers: 22, 11, 23, 5, 69 with a Powerball of 7. If someone hits the winning numbers, the jackpot would be the 5th biggest Powerball win of all-time. The jackpot eluded players for the 33rd time after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday. It's not the grand prize, but a lottery player who bought their ticket in New Jersey did wake up $1 million richer The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The climbing jackpot total for Powerball comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot . That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of that game. WATCH THE POWERBALL DRAWING LIVE ON ABC7NY.COM AT 10:59 PM MONDAY
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots1. $2.04 Billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - CA 2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN 3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI 4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA 5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD 6. $700 Million est. - Feb. 4, 2023 7. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA 8. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY 9. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI 10. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots of All-TIme1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) 4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine) 5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) 6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) 7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) 8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) 9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) 10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California) WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m . Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ALSO READ | Woman pleads guilty to stealing cousin's $1 million New York State Lottery jackpot
The Nassau County DA says the victim won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket in 2020.
