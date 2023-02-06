Chance for rain Tuesday; mild temperatures stick around for the week

NOW AND NEW: Overnight, mostly clear skies and colder temps with lows in the 20s. Tuesday will be sunny in the morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Cooler with a high around 40 degrees.

NEXT: Generally mild the rest of the week with a chance of some steady rain developing on Thursday. Friday will be very warm with highs in the 50s, challenging some records across the region!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds roll in Tuesday afternoon with the chance for a few showers at night.

TUESDAY: Morning sun fades behind afternoon clouds. A few rain showers at night. High of 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 47.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 49.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a few afternoon showers. High of 56.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 47.