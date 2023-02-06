ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

Police searching for driver in fatal Bucks County hit-and-run 02:19

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.

Now, police are investigating.

"We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck that struck and killed Smith Sunday afternoon before the driver took off.

"The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck runs Mr. Smith over, never stopping or slowing down," Weintraub said.

Investigators say Smith parked at McDonalds when the suspect's vehicle stopped next to him and the two exchanged words.

Smith got out of his car and began walking towards the McDonald's. But then, Smith turned around and went back to his car to get an object.

As Smith walked back towards the McDonalds, police say the suspect drove into Smith, and left him for dead.

A hammer was later found by Smith's body in the parking lot, plus a piece of the pickup truck.

"This piece, while we are not exactly certain, we have very strong reason to believe, may be one of the end caps on the driver's side running board of this pickup truck," Weintraub said.

Weintraub says the suspect's vehicle is a four-door, gray Chevy Silverado and police need help finding the vehicle and its driver.

The truck has black rims and a vanity plate on the front.

"This is already a tragedy," Weintrub said. "I would hate to compound it by letting it remain a mystery."

Weintraub says it's possible that Smith's death was justifiable.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is urged to call the police.

CBS Philly

