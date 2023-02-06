ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Wall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps

By Carolina Mandl, Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Summary
  • Companies

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting interest rates.

Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth.

"We got that blowout jobs report, and people have had to reassess what the outlook for the Fed and the economy is. Tomorrow it will be interesting to see if Powell continues his transformation from hawk to dove," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States may avoid a recession as inflation is coming down while the labor market remains strong.

After taking a hit in 2022, U.S. equities have recovered strongly in 2023, led by megacap growth stocks amid short-lived hopes that the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes, which in turn could alleviate some pressure on equity valuations.

Money market participants now see the benchmark rate peaking at 5.1% by July, in line with what most policymakers have backed repeatedly.

Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note extended gains to a four-week high.

On the corporate side, analysts expect quarterly earnings of S&P 500 firms to decline 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended down 35.85 points, or 0.11%, at 33,890.16, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 25.44 points, or 0.62%, to 4,111.04 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 119.51 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfJSE_0kdnv7DK00

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.17 billion shares, compared with the 11.858 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) fell 4.6% after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N) slid 4.5% on its $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX) to build a global gold behemoth.

Contrary to the overall trend, Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose 2.5% after a U.S. jury on Friday found Chief Executive Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric-vehicle maker private.

Meme stocks, such as AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) and Gamestop (GME.N), also gained steam late in the session, ending 11.8% and 7.2% higher, respectively.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks such as Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) fell 1.9% on geopolitical concerns after a U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red, except for utilities and consumer staples.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 19 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit. In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that.
Reuters

Fed's Waller says crypto is risky, Harker sees continued demand

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday had a pair of warnings for those involved in cryptocurrency assets, telling buyers they could lose their investments, and banks that they must guard against bad actors and risks to the financial system.
Reuters

Fed's Harker says small rate hikes on table, opens door to cuts next year

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Friday the surprisingly strong jobs data reported last week did not alter his view that moving to smaller interest rate rises was a good strategy for the U.S. central bank, as he flagged the prospect of rate cuts in 2024 should inflation continue to ease.
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Anita Durairaj

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada

Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy