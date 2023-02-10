Scotland once again beat England in their opening match of the Six Nations , as a Duhan van der Merwe- inspired 29-23 victory kicked off what could be Gregor Townsend ’s last tournament as head coach in style.

Scotland have now lost just one of their last six matches against the Auld Enemy, and have held the Calcutta Cup for three successive years, although have traditionally struggled to back up those victories for the rest of the championship.

They also enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Scotland have shown flashes of promise under ’Toonie’ in recent years but have yet to challenge for the Six Nations title, as they bid for a first championship since 1999.

Could this be their year? Here’s all the info on Scotland’s fixtures for the championship:

What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England 23-29 Scotland

Round 2

Scotland vs Wales , 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 3

France vs Scotland , 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

Round 4

Sunday 12 March

Scotland vs Ireland , 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Scotland vs Italy , 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.