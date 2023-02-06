ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Chinese spy balloon – live: Biden says US shooting down craft was ‘right thing’ as Trump-era balloons revealed

By Alex Woodward,Gustaf Kilander and Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4wUH_0kdmFFlE00

President Joe Biden has defended his administration’s response to a Chinese spy balloon as divers recover debris from the surveillance craft shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.

“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president told reporters outside the White House on Monday. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”

White House officials have revealed that several similar high-altitude surveillance ballons from China had travelled over the continental US during former president Donald Trump ’s administration.

The former president has repeatedly denied the claims, dismissing them as “fake disinformation” and claiming Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out surveillance in US airspace.

Mr Trump and Republican officials have criticised Mr Biden’s handling of the spy balloon after its discovery above Montana late last week. The Biden administration shot down the balloon once it was above water and no longer posing a threat to structures and people below, prompting a warning from Beijing against American “overreaction” and “indiscriminate use of force”.

Michael Leonard
4d ago

Biden has to be kidding. Your response is that Trump allowed it as well? Sounds like a kid response when caught doing something wrong. He did it too. Just answer the question. Why didn't you shoot down this balloon before it crossed in Alaska?

Bill Collis
3d ago

everything is Trump fault!! can't day I agreed with Trump but my bank accounts did much better under Trump as for Biden in the whole and that's Trumps fault too!! we need new blood in Washington, time for changes across the board!!!!

