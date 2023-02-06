Chinese spy balloon – live: Biden says US shooting down craft was ‘right thing’ as Trump-era balloons revealed

President Joe Biden has defended his administration’s response to a Chinese spy balloon as divers recover debris from the surveillance craft shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.

“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president told reporters outside the White House on Monday. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”

White House officials have revealed that several similar high-altitude surveillance ballons from China had travelled over the continental US during former president Donald Trump ’s administration.

The former president has repeatedly denied the claims, dismissing them as “fake disinformation” and claiming Beijing had “too much respect” for him to have carried out surveillance in US airspace.

Mr Trump and Republican officials have criticised Mr Biden’s handling of the spy balloon after its discovery above Montana late last week. The Biden administration shot down the balloon once it was above water and no longer posing a threat to structures and people below, prompting a warning from Beijing against American “overreaction” and “indiscriminate use of force”.