What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

England began their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.
However, England extended a poor recent record against the Auld Enemy to just one win in the past six meetings as they went down 29-23 to their Duhan van der Merwe-inspired visitors at Twickenham.
It was a rough start to the era of Steve Borthwick, who is now in charge after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and the chances of him winning a first championship since 2020 now appear remote.
After that opening defeat to the Scots, Italy visit Twickenham next weekend before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.
Here are England’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
England 23-29 Scotland
Round 2
Sunday 12 February
England vs Italy , 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Wales vs England , 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
England vs France , 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Ireland vs England , 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
