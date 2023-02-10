What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

England began their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.

However, England extended a poor recent record against the Auld Enemy to just one win in the past six meetings as they went down 29-23 to their Duhan van der Merwe-inspired visitors at Twickenham.

It was a rough start to the era of Steve Borthwick, who is now in charge after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and the chances of him winning a first championship since 2020 now appear remote.

After that opening defeat to the Scots, Italy visit Twickenham next weekend before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.

Here are England’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England 23-29 Scotland

Round 2

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy , 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Wales vs England , 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

England vs France , 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Ireland vs England , 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)