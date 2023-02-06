ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Warm work week ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

FORECAST:

  • Warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week.
  • There is a chance of showers later this week.
  • The rainfall is not expected to be significant.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

ALSO READ: Weather-related closings for schools and businesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pu4hm_0kdlNxs900

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter)

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy