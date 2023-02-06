Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, two days in: The start of something familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series made its grand debut earlier this week. While my colleagues at Android Police managed to get some early hands-on time with all three of Samsung's latest phones, I flew to San Francisco to watch the event unfold live and in-person. After, I headed over to explore the company's Galaxy Experience pop-up, where I was handed my very own Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though you'll have to wait a little longer for our full review, here's everything I've noticed during my first 48 hours.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
This Android tablet looks like an iPad killer – but there's one downfall
The OnePlus Pad looks like a strong alternative to the iPad – but its' rear camera is an unsightly inclusion
IGN
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Android 13 QPR2 now prevents you from screenshotting your Wi-Fi credentials
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the behind-the-scenes levers in Android that app publishers and even device manufacturers on the system side of things can pull to protect any contents from being purloined with a screengrab of any sort is the secure flag (that's FLAG_SECURE for the devs in the back). It's great for enforcing copyright to the chagrin of DRM haters everywhere — there are ways of getting around it, but fewer than there were years ago and, as such, more complex — but it's also terrific for protecting the goods in your password manager. But do you really need that sort of coverage when you're just trying to share your Wi-Fi credentials with visitors at your house? Google seems to think so.
Here's how to easily send clear videos, pictures between iPhone, Android
Avoid blurry, low-resolution with these alternative solutions for sending videos between iPhones and Androids.
Android Authority
How to watch Apple TV on an Android device
Everything you need to know to connect to your Apple TV account from your Android phone, tablet, or TV. Apple has been a notoriously closed system since its inception. The global tech giant likes to keep everything in-house. You buy Apple hardware: you use Apple software. But there have always been exceptions, especially as Apple began selling music and other media on iTunes, since split up into several other apps. Apple TV is one such app, focused on film and TV, and it’s similarly available to folks outside the Apple ecosystem, still with some exceptions. So, can you watch Apple TV on Android? Does Apple TV have an Android app? Is there a difference between using Apple TV on Android phones and mobile devices and on Android TVs?
How to delete your Alexa voice recordings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Amazon Echo product lineup has many of our favorite smart home devices. They allow us to easily control other internet-connected gadgets in our homes, making them a central part of our daily lives.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Ars Technica
Android 14 Preview 1 is out, will officially ban installation of old apps
Android 14 is here—or the first preview is, at least. Google is kicking off the months-long developer preview process for Android's latest version, which will get a final release in the second half of the year. Even with multiple previews, Google likes to keep the final set of Android features under wraps at least until its I/O conference in May, so we can't look at the features here to determine the scope of Android 14. These are just some of the features Google wants developers to have a head start on.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
Chrome finally adds biometric authentication to keep Password Manager secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s important to use unique, complex passwords for each of your online accounts — but this means you’ll never be able to memorize all of your credentials, and that’s why you absolutely need a password manager nowadays. There are lots of great password utilities to choose from, but for millions of people, convenience is king, and Google Chrome’s built-in Password Manager trumps other options. Google is now making this utility safer with support for biometric authentication on desktops and laptops.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
Samsung's new smart home hub does it all – if you have a Samsung phone
Remember when Samsung said it'd stop making SmartThings hardware? Good news: it's changed its mind
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0