Uncovering the Link Between Immune Cells and Cognitive Decline: Study Offers a New Way to Tackle Alzheimer’s Disease

A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Although mangoes cure many diseases, excessive consumption of them causes dangerous diseases, including diabetes
Mango is the most popular fruit around the world due to its sweetness. Mango is a nutritious, juicy, and delicious fruit that is enjoyed by people of all ages. India is the world's largest mango producer, followed by China and Thailand. Because of its delicious taste, it has been cultivated by humans for 4000 years. There are many types of it, but all have the same health value. It has great nutritional value as it contains fiber, vitamin C , copper, vitamin B6, vitamin A, potassium, and magnesium. And here are the benefits of eating mango:
How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?
With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
New Study Shows 4 Categories of Long COVID Symptoms To Watch Out for—Do These Signs Sound Familiar?
If these sound familiar, it's time to call your doctor.
New Study Indicates That Antibiotics Can Increase Older Adults’ Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Frequent antibiotics use may increase the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease for adults over 40, according to research published in the journal Gut. The study suggests that individuals taking antibiotics for gut infections have a higher risk, with the risk being greatest 1-2 years after use. Mounting evidence suggests...
Researcher identifies new biomarker of early-stage Alzheimer's disease
University of New Mexico neurologist Rawan Tarawneh, MD, has identified a unique biomarker that could lead to new diagnostic tests to improve the detection of incipient Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appear. In a paper published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology in November 2022, Tarawneh and her colleagues...
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
Medical Moment: Know the signs of the ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack
(WNDU) - Heart attacks have long been considered a problem facing older adults, but young people can have them, too!. Recent research finds of those who suffer a heart attack at a young age, one in five is 40 years old or younger, and that number is rising. Dave Conway...
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Dementia: More data suggest that keeping blood pressure in check may reduce risk
High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, and it can also have a negative impact on brain health. Over time, it can impair the brain’s ability to clear toxins and by-products of metabolism. Impaired brain waste clearance may increase the risk of dementia. A...
Vitamin D Supplements Linked to Decreased Diabetes Risk for Adults With Prediabetes
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes. A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review was published on February 7, 2023, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Mitochondrial deterioration linked to major depression in older adults
Depression can drain a person's energy. In the elderly, there may be a very good reason for that: depression has been linked with the deterioration of the tiny power plants in our cells. These power plants are the mitochondria, tiny structures within our cells that handle several important tasks. The...
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
