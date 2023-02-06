ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

campussafetymagazine.com

Spotlight on K-12 Campus Safety Director of the Year Finalist Levaughn Smart

Congratulations to Palm Springs USD Executive Director of Security and Disaster Preparedness Levaughn Smart for being named one of this year’s K-12 Campus Safety Director of the Year finalists. Here are some of his notable achievements:. Provided active shooter response training to more than 2,500 employees. Worked with the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
POLITICO

The Colorado River hits a boiling point

MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
CALIFORNIA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

More Than 900 Ohio Schools Receive Safety, Security Grants

Lakewood, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that 945 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. A combined $68 million in grants will be given as...
OHIO STATE
Phys.org

California submits rival Colorado River water plan

California has submitted a rival plan for use of the Colorado River, after six other states accused it of refusing to cooperate in the battle over usage of a dwindling major US watercourse. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were given until January 31 to come up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West

As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that puts primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

California Community Colleges Building More Student Housing

Although living in student dorms is considered a normal part of the four-year college experience, the option to live on-campus is usually not available for students who attend community colleges. That fact, however, is changing in California. The state has rolled out $500 million in grants to build or expand...
CALIFORNIA STATE

