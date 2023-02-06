Tonight's Forecast: Windy with scattered showers developing

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A system passes over West Michigan tonight and early Tuesday morning bringing scattered light rain showers, strong wind gusts, and increasing temperatures. There's a slight chance of mixed precipitation or some light freezing rain near Big Rapids early Tuesday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Newaygo and Mecosta counties from 2 A.M. until 7 A.M. Tuesday due to the possibility of minor ice accumulation and strong wind gusts. Dry skies return for Tuesday afternoon as the winds calm down slightly. Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 40 degrees. Steady rain showers are likely to develop on Thursday where many communities may pick up between 1.0" to 1.25" of rain. Colder air sweeps in on Thursday night transitioning precipitation over to snow on Friday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with the chance of light rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts exceeding 40 mph possible near the lakeshore.

TUESDAY : Early morning scattered light rain showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and strong winds. Temperatures fall to the 30s and winds calm down in the afternoon. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers likely and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Cooler air arrives overnight.

FRIDAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

