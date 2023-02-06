Read full article on original website
Utah State Basketball Update
The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
Three Pac-12 transfers no longer part of Wyoming program
Wyoming parted ways with three Pac-12 transfers on Wednesday, including guard Ethan Anderson, several hours before a home game against
BYU football will reportedly face Coastal Carolina again — a long time from now
FBSchedules.com reported that the BYU Cougars and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play in 2033 after their instant classic in the COVID-19 pandemic-altered 2020 college football season.
Greg Biggins thinks Ducks may have something special with Daylen Austin and Rodrick Pleasant
Oregon entered the 2023 cycle hoping to shore up its cornerback room. The final result was an undoubted success as the school's signing list includes the top two cornerbacks on the west coast in four-stars Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena (Cali.) and Daylen Austin of Long Beach (Cali.). Both players hail...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
East Bay LB Naki Tuakoi talks visits to Oregon, Oregon State
Oakland (Calif.) Fremont linebacker Naki Tuakoi used the last weekend of January to take a pair of unofficial visits. Tuakoi got up to Oregon State and Oregon with several of his OPIN teammates. The trip started out at Oregon State. "The unofficial to Oregon State was fun," said Tuakoi. "It...
WSU's DJ Rodman & Dylan Darling should be back for UW game, says Kyle Smith
DJ RODMAN AND Dylan Darling will both likely be back this week ahead of the showdown with UW, said Kyle Smith on Tuesday. Indeed, Washington State should return two key players who missed the Los Angeles trip with an undisclosed illness, along with Adrame Diongue who played only sparingly this past Saturday.
Paul Sorensen: New WSU DC Jeff Schmedding was shaped by Bill Doba
I ANSWERED MY phone the other day and an old buddy was on the line. You know him as Jake Dickert’s new defensive coordinator, Jeff Schmedding. He’s an old Spokane guy from University High. We became friends back in the early 2000s via my work on Eastern Washington radio broadcasts and the dawn of his college coaching career with the Eagles.
No. 25 San Diego State eyes sweep of Utah State
No. 25 San Diego State hopes last week’s players-only meeting continues to pay dividends in Wednesday night’s Mountain West Conference
