Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Utah State Basketball Update

The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
LOGAN, UT
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

East Bay LB Naki Tuakoi talks visits to Oregon, Oregon State

Oakland (Calif.) Fremont linebacker Naki Tuakoi used the last weekend of January to take a pair of unofficial visits. Tuakoi got up to Oregon State and Oregon with several of his OPIN teammates. The trip started out at Oregon State. "The unofficial to Oregon State was fun," said Tuakoi. "It...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Paul Sorensen: New WSU DC Jeff Schmedding was shaped by Bill Doba

I ANSWERED MY phone the other day and an old buddy was on the line. You know him as Jake Dickert’s new defensive coordinator, Jeff Schmedding. He’s an old Spokane guy from University High. We became friends back in the early 2000s via my work on Eastern Washington radio broadcasts and the dawn of his college coaching career with the Eagles.
PULLMAN, WA

