Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest
PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
Police: 1 dead in Hot Springs house fire
Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that a Friday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a resident.
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Feb. 6
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
Community of Conway comes together in search for missing teen
CONWAY, Ark. — It's been a little over two weeks since a teen in 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on January 17th as she left Conway Junior High School. Members of the Conway community held three searches this weekend and on Sunday people met at the Northside Church of Christ.
Family calls for change after dad is hit and killed while crossing street near Oaklawn
A central Arkansas family is calling for change after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LRPD: 1 injured in car crash after gunfire heard on Lawson Road
Little Rock police are investigating after a report of shots fired near a Dollar General on Lawson Road.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
FBI arrest Fort Smith man for unlawful possession of a destructive device
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Little Rock announced that a man who was wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device has been arrested. On Monday evening, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested in Austin, Texas by agents with the FBI Austin Resident Agency.
Arkansas man mourns family in Turkey killed in earthquake
Rescue efforts continue today for people trapped under rubble following deadly earthquakes Monday and Sunday in Turkey and Syria. As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to nearly 8,000 people.
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals […]
'Free unmetered parking:' City of Hot Springs considers eliminating free downtown parking
HOT SPRINGS (KATV) — The City of Hot Springs could soon eliminate free parking in the downtown area based on a survey conducted by a consulting company called Walker Consultants. The deputy city manager, Lance Spicer said plans for this downtown implementation project are not finalized. According to Spicer,...
