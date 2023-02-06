ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Feb. 6

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Community of Conway comes together in search for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been a little over two weeks since a teen in 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on January 17th as she left Conway Junior High School. Members of the Conway community held three searches this weekend and on Sunday people met at the Northside Church of Christ.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals […]
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy