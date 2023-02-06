ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
New York Post

Madonna unrecognizable at Grammys: ‘That can’t be her? Can it?’

Madonna appears to be hung up on being unholy. While presenting ahead of Sam Smith’s performance during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Madonna spoke about being “shocking” and had a word for all the “troublemakers” out there. During her speech, the “Like a Virgin” legend announced, “I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.” She continued, “You are seen, you are heard, and...
msn.com

These are Madonna's six children

Slide 1 of 23: Madonna may be in her sixties, but she is still an active singer and songwriter with a global fan base. When she announced a new world tour in January 2023, tickets sold out in a heartbeat. "I don't take any of this for granted," she said about it on TikTok. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
iheart.com

Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere. It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to...
The Independent

Madonna responds to criticism over her appearance at the Grammy Awards: ‘You won’t break my soul’

Madonna has opened up about the backlash she received about her appearance at the Grammys.During the award ceremony held on Sunday (5 February), the 64-year-old singer appeared on stage to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their “Unholy” performance.Soon after, several social media users said Madonna’s “face is covered in plastic surgery” and suggested that she “should focus on ageing gracefully”.“Madonna, by changing your facial appearance to the extent that you have, you are the main perpetrator of your own ageist agenda. I’m a fan, but I need to call you out on this,” one fan wrote.Another person...
The Hill

Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history

Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Stereogum

Madonna Announces International Greatest-Hits Tour

Madonna hasn’t launched a proper arena-sized touring spectacle since 2016, and she hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Madame X failed to set the world on fire. These days, Madonna posts a lot on Instagram and tries to help remixes of her older songs go viral. Doesn’t matter. She’s still Madonna. She’s got one of the greatest pop careers of all time, and she’s the only member of the Holy Trinity of ’80s pop overlords who’s still alive. A Madonna live show still sounds like a truly great night out, especially if she’s explicitly billing it as a greatest-hits live show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy