UFC 284 time: When does Makhachev vs Volkanovski start in UK and US this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
 1 day ago

Islam Makhachev will make his first defence of the UFC lightweight title this weekend, as he takes on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on the Australian’s home turf.

Makhachev followed in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov by winning the lightweight belt in October, submitting Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant strap .

Now the Russian defends the gold against Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 , as “Alexander The Great” seeks to become the UFC’s fifth ever dual-weight champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title, determining who will challenge Volkanovski for undisputed status at 145lbs next.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday 11 February.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Makhachev – 1/4; Volkanovski – 3/1

Rodriguez – 8/13; Emmett – 13/10

Via Betway .

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)

