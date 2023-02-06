ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eo2Y6_0kdksQTg00

A friend of Nicola Bulley is hoping that crews searching the River Wyre will be able to rule out the theory that she fell into the water.

Police have said that their “main working hypothesis” is the mother fell into the river, and it is “not suspicious but a tragic case.”

Underwater rescue crews are using a state-of-the-art sonar device to search the water.

“We hope they uncover nothing ... we hope Nicola is not in that river,” Emma White said.

She has been missing since Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk with her dog.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say ‘possibility’ dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV

Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to...
The Independent

Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said. Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley."I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk...
The Independent

Partner of Nicola Bulley visits spot where police believe she fell into river

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has visited the spot where police believe she fell into the River Wyre.On Wednesday, Paul Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found, still connected to a work Teams call.She vanished after dropping her daughters off at school and going on her usual dog walk on January 27.He spoke with Peter Faulding, the underwater search expert called in by the family to help with the search.Mr Faulding appeared to be taking him through aspects of his search, now on its third day.Police divers have also...
The Independent

Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
The Independent

Stop breaking into homes in search for missing Nicola Bulley, police tell vigilantes

Police have urged people to stop breaking into homes in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.Asked about amateur investigators breaking into properties near where Ms Bulley was last seen along the River Wyre on 27 January, Superintendent Sally Riley told a press conference that there are empty or derelict properties along the riverside and entering them without permission would be a criminal act.She said: “There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict and whilst it may be well-intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to...
The Independent

Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her

A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: Specialist rescue team pulls out of search for missing mother

A specialist rescue team helping with the search for Nicola Bulley will pull out of the investigation on Wednesday. Team leader Peter Faulding said Ms Bulley’s body is "categorically not" in the stretch of river "thoroughly" searched by his team of divers and sonar equipment."At the end of the day, we'll go," Mr Faulding told reporters, adding that his team had just three hours of sleep last night.In a separate interview, he suggested Ms Bulley's disappearance is "just a baffling case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Search for missing Nicola Bulley ‘extended out to the sea’, police confirmsPolice reject suggestion Nicola Bulley’s disappearance could be criminalNicola Bulley: Underwater search expert responds to claims he has ‘ulterior motive’
The Independent

Police believe missing dog walker Nicola Bulley fell into River Wyre

Police believe missing Nicola Bulley is likely to have fallen into a river while walking her dog and do not think there is any criminal involvement or third party involvement.Lancashire Police said their main hypothesis was that the mother of two fell suddenly during a 10-minute window after the last known sighting of her and that this is not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person.After tracing local CCTV, dashcam and doorbell camera footage, police are confident Ms Bulley did not leave the area near the river.They say she might have been trying to deal with an...
The Independent

Police search for woman with pram in case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Officers searching for Nicola Bulley want to trace a “key witness” who was seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing, Lancashire Police said.In a statement published on Facebook, the force said that the woman was seen on Garstang Road/Blackpool Road, St Michael’s, on the morning of January 27 pushing a pram.Police believe that the woman may have walked along the river path where Ms Bulley went missing between 8.22am and 8.41am.“Officers leading the search for Nicola Bulley, who is missing in St Michael’s on Wyre, need to trace a key witness who they...
The Independent

Underwater search for Nicola Bulley continues after fresh family appeal

An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.The search for Ms Bulley, 45, is entering its 11th day after she went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a statement released on Monday through Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”Private underwater search experts will begin their second day of searching on Tuesday, using specialist sonar equipment to look for Ms Bulley...
The Independent

Police investigating 500 lines of inquiry in search for Nicola Bulley

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have said all possible lines of inquiry to find the mother-of-two are being “exhausted”.A team of 40 detectives are working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry, Superintendent Sally Riley said.More than 700 drivers who travelled through the village of St Michael’s on Wyre around the time the 45-year-old went missing are also being traced.However, it is still the force’s belief that Ms Bulley fell in the River Wyre, Ms Riley added.Giving an update at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Riley, of Lancashire Police, said: “At the moment there are...
The Independent

Search for Nicola Bulley ‘extending out to sea,’ police say

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are “extending the search out to sea”.The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday 27 January.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Constabulary confirmed “our search of the river and the river banks extends out to the sea”.Police were focusing “particularly on the area from Knott End out towards Morecambe”, she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Bulley: Search expert believes ‘third party involved’ if missing mother not in riverState of the Union: Watch Biden spar with hecklers during fiery speechMoment Kevin McCarthy shushes lawmaker heckling during tribute to fentanyl victim
The Independent

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

Police are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a dog walker who has been missing for three days.Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Searches have been carried out by Lancashire Police using drones and police dogs over the weekend, with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team.Local community members have also organised search efforts across the St Michael’s area.Ms...
The Independent

Police reject suggestion Nicola Bulley’s disappearance could be criminal

Lancashire Police have reiterated that there is no indication that Nicola Bulley’s disappearance could be criminal.The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen walking her dog by the River Wyre on 27 January.Speculation online has led to the police reaffirming their position that any notion of criminal activity has been “checked out and discounted”.Superindent Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, reassured reporters during a press conference on Tuesday (7 February) that “every single” potential suspicion had been thoroughly explored.“It does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river,” she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Search for missing Nicola Bulley ‘extended out to the sea’, police confirmsNicola Bulley: Underwater search expert responds to claims he has ‘ulterior motive’Search for Nicola Bulley ‘extending out to sea,’ police say
The Independent

Police reveal details of dog that savaged four-year-old girl to death

A four-year-old girl savaged to death by a pet dog in a back garden has been named, as police confirmed the animal was not a banned breed.Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service just after 5pm on January 31.The youngster, who died at the scene, has been identified as Alice Stones.The force said: “There has also been a large amount of speculation around the breed of the dog.“Although we are not in a position to confirm the exact breed of the dog due to the requirement for further...
The Independent

Friends hope specialist rescue team will give Nicola Bulley’s family answers

Friends of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley say they hope the help of a specialist underwater rescue team will give her family answers.Private diving team Specialist Group International, led by forensic expert Peter Faulding, will help police search for Ms Bulley, who vanished while walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire more than a week ago.Police have been working on the theory the 45-year-old fell in the river but her family and friends have questioned that, saying there is still no evidence.Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Ms Bulley’s friend Emma White said the family asked Mr Faulding and his...
The Independent

Private search and rescue team to join missing dog walker operation

A private underwater rescue team has joined the search for the missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on Friday 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.Specialist Group International (SGI), a private search and rescue team confirmed it will begin work with Lancashire Police to help find the missing mother of two. Police previously confirmed the...
The Independent

Search expert’s river hunt ends without solving missing Nicola Bulley ‘mystery’

An underwater search expert said the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley is a “complete mystery”, after his team could not find her.Peter Faulding, who was called in by the family to help find Ms Bulley, met her partner Paul Ansell on Wednesday, as day 12 of the search continued in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, and told him she had still not been found.The mortgage adviser, 45, vanished on January 27 after dropping her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school, then taking her springer spaniel Willow for a walk along the river.Ms Bulley’s phone...
The Independent

Climber who died after falling from mountain was ‘extremely unfortunate’

A 23-year-old climber who died after falling 600ft from a Snowdonia mountain ridge as he climbed with two friends was “extremely unfortunate”, mountain rescuers have said.The man, from Yorkshire, was ascending Y Gribin in north Wales’s Snowdonia National Park at 5pm on Saturday when a handhold broke, which he was using to pull himself up, causing him to fall down the mountainside.Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene between the 3,200ft Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon.Chris Lloyd, the chairman of the Ogwen...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy