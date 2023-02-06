Nicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre

A friend of Nicola Bulley is hoping that crews searching the River Wyre will be able to rule out the theory that she fell into the water.

Police have said that their “main working hypothesis” is the mother fell into the river, and it is “not suspicious but a tragic case.”

Underwater rescue crews are using a state-of-the-art sonar device to search the water.

“We hope they uncover nothing ... we hope Nicola is not in that river,” Emma White said.

She has been missing since Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk with her dog.

