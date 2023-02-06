Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Willy Gnonto scores an INCREDIBLE goal against Manchester United
WIlly Gnonto opened the scoring at Old Trafford with a rifle of a shot to give Leeds United the lead. Manchester United are off to a horrible start in their Premier League clash with Leeds, conceding within a minute of the game kicking off. Gnonto continued his fine form making...
BBC
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
Man City’s last Championship team and where they are now including Premier League winner amid relegation threat
MANCHESTER CITY are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of alleged financial breaches. The club has been accused of more than one hundred breaches between 2009-2018. They face possible punishments including a points deduction, transfer bans, spending limits and and stripping of previous titles.
SkySports
Arsenal Women 1-0 Man City Women: Stina Blackstenius nets extra-time winner to seal Continental Cup Final spot
Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score the extra-time winner as Arsenal reached the Continental Cup final with victory over holders Manchester City. After a goalless 90 minutes, the Sweden international finished off a smart move to wrap up a deserved 1-0 win at Meadow Park. Jonas Eidevall's side...
The Premier League flop XI of season so far including transfer woes as Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips struggle
KALVIN PHILLIPS and Marc Cucurella are amongst the biggest Premier League transfer flops from the summer. The pair both joined big six clubs for huge sums, but both have failed to replicate the form they showed last season. And they are not the only stars to have struggled, with £60million...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.
Wrexham miss out on Hollywood ending as Sheff Utd score 94th-minute winner in FA Cup and Grimsby stun Luton in thrashing
WREXHAM's Hollywood FA Cup run came to a cruel end as they were dumped out by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Blades looked like they'd assert their dominance over the National League side early on, controlling large parts of the possession and registering significantly higher passing accuracy and shots.
