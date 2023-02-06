ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Willy Gnonto scores an INCREDIBLE goal against Manchester United

WIlly Gnonto opened the scoring at Old Trafford with a rifle of a shot to give Leeds United the lead. Manchester United are off to a horrible start in their Premier League clash with Leeds, conceding within a minute of the game kicking off. Gnonto continued his fine form making...
SB Nation

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch

Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy