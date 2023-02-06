ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

YouTube star allegedly killed by her father, triggering protest

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called "honor killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.The so-called "honor killing" was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and...
CBS News

Jewish settler population in the West Bank hits a "huge hallmark"

Jerusalem — Israel's West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel's new ultranationalist government.   The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures, showed the settler population grew to 502,991 as of Jan. 1, rising more than 2.5% in 12 months and nearly 16% over the last five years.   "We've reached a huge hallmark," said Baruch Gordon, the director of the group and a resident of the Beit El settlement. "We're here to stay."The milestone comes...
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers advanced proposals on Wednesday to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills, part of a hastily called special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse, are...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden's fentanyl position sparks criticism from 2 sides

President Joe Biden’s calls in his State of the Union speech for strong criminal penalties in response to soaring deaths linked to the potent opioid fentanyl are being rebuked by harm reduction advocates who say that approach could make the problem worse, even as some in Congress jeered the comments and blamed the Democrat’s border policies for deepening the crisis.
Axios

Women report stunning levels of discrimination

About 51% of women in marginalized racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. and four other countries said they'd experienced racism or discrimination at their current workplace, according to a new survey released last week. The big picture: The survey's stark results come at a time when some companies are...
New York Post

‘Social justice’ hijacks therapy, foreign bands, stay away and other commentary

Woke watch: ‘Social Justice’ Hijacks Therapy After a “graduate student at Antioch University” criticized the school’s “radical approach to training therapists,” notes Ethan Blevins at The Hill, Antioch “issued a public statement blasting” the student “as a transphobic white supremacist” and “reportedly created a ‘crisis team’ ” to deal with “trauma” she “allegedly caused.” Like many other grad programs, the school teaches would-be therapists “to bury the individual” beneath “group identities” and requires signing “a ‘civility pledge,’ in which they acknowledge their ‘privileged and marginalized identities.’ ” “It is remarkable that any university has arrived at a place where it considers one dissenting...
Washington Examiner

No, the United States is not reeling from police brutality

ABC News has a reputation as a left-wing propaganda network. It didn’t do much to shed that reputation heading into Biden’s State of the Union address. As part of the introductory montage leading into Biden’s speech, a voice-over stated that the country was suffering from police brutality.
TENNESSEE STATE

