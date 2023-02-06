Read full article on original website
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
A decision to bulldoze the home belonging to the family of a man accused of killing seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem has sparked questions over the legality of Israeli policy.
YouTube star allegedly killed by her father, triggering protest
Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called "honor killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.The so-called "honor killing" was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and...
Financier Leon Black Loses ‘Unavailing’ Sanctions Motion Against Lawyers for Woman Who Accused Him of Rape
Financier Leon Black lost his attempt to sanction the attorneys for a woman who accused him of raping her — and then silencing her over the course of a decade with a six-figure hush money payout. The former CEO of the multi-billion dollar hedge fund Apollo Global Management, Black...
Israel protests: thousands rally for fifth week against government’s legal reforms
Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv for the fifth consecutive week to demonstrate against controversial legal reforms touted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags filled the city’s central Kaplan Street on Saturday, with signs labelling the new government a “threat to world...
A judge rules that using the F-word at work is ok after an employee sues her boss for using the word
A 61-year-old woman in the UK, Hasmita Dadhania sued her company, SAP, a software development company after she claimed that her manager belittled and micromanaged her. According to Hasmita, her boss dropped the F-word when the two of them were discussing a deal. The meeting had taken place in 2020.
Weed in South Africa: apartheid waged a war on drugs that still has unequal effects today
Cannabis is being commercialised into a multibillion-dollar global industry and South Africa wants a piece of the pie. In his 2022 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of developing a hemp and cannabis sector to boost the post-COVID economy. Poor rural communities in South Africa have long...
Outrage as UN human rights lawyer accuses Downing Street of 'racial trope' over race report
Dominique Day chaired a working group of experts on people of African descent which said there had been a failure to tackle 'systemic' racism in the UK.
Jewish settler population in the West Bank hits a "huge hallmark"
Jerusalem — Israel's West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel's new ultranationalist government. The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures, showed the settler population grew to 502,991 as of Jan. 1, rising more than 2.5% in 12 months and nearly 16% over the last five years. "We've reached a huge hallmark," said Baruch Gordon, the director of the group and a resident of the Beit El settlement. "We're here to stay."The milestone comes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers advanced proposals on Wednesday to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills, part of a hastily called special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse, are...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden's fentanyl position sparks criticism from 2 sides
President Joe Biden’s calls in his State of the Union speech for strong criminal penalties in response to soaring deaths linked to the potent opioid fentanyl are being rebuked by harm reduction advocates who say that approach could make the problem worse, even as some in Congress jeered the comments and blamed the Democrat’s border policies for deepening the crisis.
Women report stunning levels of discrimination
About 51% of women in marginalized racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. and four other countries said they'd experienced racism or discrimination at their current workplace, according to a new survey released last week. The big picture: The survey's stark results come at a time when some companies are...
‘Social justice’ hijacks therapy, foreign bands, stay away and other commentary
Woke watch: ‘Social Justice’ Hijacks Therapy After a “graduate student at Antioch University” criticized the school’s “radical approach to training therapists,” notes Ethan Blevins at The Hill, Antioch “issued a public statement blasting” the student “as a transphobic white supremacist” and “reportedly created a ‘crisis team’ ” to deal with “trauma” she “allegedly caused.” Like many other grad programs, the school teaches would-be therapists “to bury the individual” beneath “group identities” and requires signing “a ‘civility pledge,’ in which they acknowledge their ‘privileged and marginalized identities.’ ” “It is remarkable that any university has arrived at a place where it considers one dissenting...
Pope’s Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church’s future
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation.
Washington Examiner
No, the United States is not reeling from police brutality
ABC News has a reputation as a left-wing propaganda network. It didn’t do much to shed that reputation heading into Biden’s State of the Union address. As part of the introductory montage leading into Biden’s speech, a voice-over stated that the country was suffering from police brutality.
