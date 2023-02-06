Read full article on original website
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 2/7
(Boys’ schedule tonight) There are some boy’s basketball games in the area tonight. 3-12 Vincennes Rivet journeys to the Bird Cage to face 3-13 Washington Catholic. Its varsity only at 6:30 and you can hear the game on WAOV 97.3fm in Washington and 97.7fm in Vincennes and at waovam.com.
NK 5th Grade Advances, 6th Grade Loses at South Knox Tournament
The North Knox fifth and sixth grade boys teams were in action at the South Knox Invitational. The North Knox sixth grade lost to Rivet, 36-26. Brody Kerns had 12, while Reid VanMeter scored nine. The North Knox Fifth defeated Rivet 36-25, as Nate Kerns led with 20: Keevan Schroeder added 11. The fifth grade team will face either North Daviess or South Knox at South Knox on Thursday.
Business Expansion and Retention Key for KCIEDC This Year
Business expansion and retention will be a major focus for the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2023. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says a lot of their time will focus on smaller industries. The goal is to grow existing companies in Knox County — and in that way, grow...
United Way of KC Reaches 90% of Expected Total Funds
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up what it is considering as a successful fund-raising campaign. The group came up to about 90% of what it expected to bring in for the 2022 fall campaign. United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill is grateful for the help...
