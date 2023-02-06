Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alleged auto thieves face charges in connection to multiple car thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County on Friday evening. Police arrested a group of four men suspected of multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon Road in...
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself
Deputies said they got a 911 call that someone had been shot on Buchanan Highway in Dallas around 7:45 a.m.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for Clayton County woman with schizophrenia and manic depression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing woman from Clayton County on Friday. 39-year-old Clarissa Griffith was last seen at 10395 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro on Friday. According to police, Griffith suffers from schizophrenia, manic depression, and multi-personality. Griffith is described...
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Teen arrested in connection to shooting that left man critically injured at Gainesville apartments
It happened Jan. 9 on Shade Valley Lane.
‘Didn’t want to kill anyone:’ Ga. EMT crashes car at 120 MPH after he says accelerator got stuck
James Bennefield was on his way to work when his car malfunctioned, causing him to crash.
atlantanewsfirst.com
3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
