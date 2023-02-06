ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Republic Lounge closes after co-owner shot and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. The Republic Lounge Instagram page announced the closing on Friday, “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″. It is unclear if and when Republic Lounge will reopen its doors.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County

Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy