Colorado State

Wide Open Country

Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over

Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Fanzine ‘Backstreets’ to Shut Down: ‘End of an Era’

Backstreets, a periodic Bruce Springsteen magazine that has been covering the singer and his E Street Band since 1980, is shutting down due to disillusionment over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model and management response to what an earlier editorial described as a fan “freeze-out.” The fanzine made the announcement on social media Friday, quoting a lyric from the Springsteen song “Nebraska”: “For a little while, sir, we had us some fun.” “After 43 years of publishing in one form or another, by fans for fans of Bruce Springsteen, it’s with mixed emotions that we announce Backstreets has reached the end of the road,”...
Variety

Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries

How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
