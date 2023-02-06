Read full article on original website
Related
Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
guitar.com
Guitars from Slash, Fleetwood Mac, Joe Perry and many more go to charity auction – here’s what they sold for
A range of guitars signed by artists including Slash, Joe Perry and Joni Mitchell have gone to auction to raise money for charity – find out what they each sold for below. The event, held by Julien’s Auctions, took place last Sunday (5 February) as part of the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over
Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is returning to metal with two new projects: “I’m stepping back into the heavy”
Former Metallica/Voivod/Ozzy bassist Jason Newsted is working on two new metal bands
Bruce Springsteen Fanzine ‘Backstreets’ to Shut Down: ‘End of an Era’
Backstreets, a periodic Bruce Springsteen magazine that has been covering the singer and his E Street Band since 1980, is shutting down due to disillusionment over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model and management response to what an earlier editorial described as a fan “freeze-out.” The fanzine made the announcement on social media Friday, quoting a lyric from the Springsteen song “Nebraska”: “For a little while, sir, we had us some fun.” “After 43 years of publishing in one form or another, by fans for fans of Bruce Springsteen, it’s with mixed emotions that we announce Backstreets has reached the end of the road,”...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Determined to Get Back on Stage Following Touring Retirement Announcement
Days after announcing he was retiring from touring, Ozzy Osbourne declares he is determined to get back on stage despite his health issues. While speaking to Billboard, Ozzy admitted that his fans are the thing he’s really going to miss about not doing gigs. “I’m a hands-on guy,” he explained. “I like talking to my fans, I miss them terribly.”
Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille
Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
Comments / 0