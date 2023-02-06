Read full article on original website
Aspen City Council supports maximizing community space at Old Powerhouse, Armory
Aspen City Council discussed the futures of the Armory, Aspen’s former City Hall, and the Old Powerhouse — two historic buildings — at a work session on Monday, supporting filling the powerhouse with city offices and maximizing the space in the Armory for community uses. City staff...
Mesirow, Guth and Rose take questions at Explore Booksellers
The upstairs event room at Explore Booksellers was filled to standing-room-only on Tuesday morning with community members eager to hear from Aspen’s three city council candidates. Candidates Skippy Mesirow, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, who will vie for two open council seats next month, participated in a forum event...
Change city leadership
Torre is a really nice guy and a great tennis player, but isn’t he the mayor who voted 5-0 to close the child care center at the Yellow Brick because better to close it, said he, than only be open four days. Talk to the parents who scrambled for their babies.
Local news in brief, Feb. 7
Candidates for mayor and council to face off Wednesday. Aspen’s two candidates for mayor and three candidates for city council will sit in the hot seats on Wednesday evening for Squirm Night. Candidates will be asked a series of questions about city policy, key issues and their individual campaigns...
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Locals’ dispute
It’s interesting that the columnist at this paper claiming Aspen “local” status is attained by adding an “S” after “Highland” when we talk about The Bowl is actually a native of Lo Angeles. Roger Marolt. Snowmass Village.
Aspen High closes after potential gas leak detected
The Aspen School District today announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified. Students already on campus can be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
Tax notices have been sent to Garfield County property owners
Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.
Eagle County officials call frequent Glenwood Canyon closures ‘unacceptable’
The Eagle County commissioners Monday talked about what, if anything, can be done when Interstate 70 closes through Glenwood Canyon. The options aren’t great. 197: Road-closing crashes the past two years in Glenwood Canyon. 70: Of those crashes were caused by heavy trucks. Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney last week was...
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Skinner: We are at a tipping point
On my walk on Monday morning I saw a train stopped along the tracks directly adjacent to the headwaters of the Colorado River. It was about to travel through Byers Canyon, a spectacular, scenic, 8-mile, steep, rocky canyon carved by the Colorado River. The canyon is constantly changing due to rockfall, which defines the river below. Think of Byers as kind of a mini Glenwood Canyon with a winding highway (U.S. Route 40), the river below and a busy rail line on the opposite side of the road.
The Aspen monopoly game
A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.
Scientist will share insights from researching Aspen bears
Scientist Stewart Breck has conducted research on black bears for nearly 20 years in urban areas of Colorado and got to know the bruins of Aspen pretty well during a six-year period. One of the biggest surprises of the Aspen research was a finding that ran counter to a widespread...
Remembering Ann Korologos, a Renaissance woman
Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Thank you, to all
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Roaring Fork Valley community for supporting Susie’s Consignments for the past 33 years. This business has truly been a journey for me in all ways. I have met wonderful people, worked in a business that I truly love and learned so much along the way.
Mountain town school on "lockdown" in Colorado as authorities respond to threat
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they are responding to a threat at Summit High School. All Summit County Schools have been put on "secure" status as a result with the exception of Summit High School, which is on "lockdown" status. Summit High School is located between Breckenridge and...
FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:20 a.m., a caller reported they were outside the high school and armed with a...
Aspen High School dance team wins nationals
A little snow was not going to rain on the Skiers’ parade. Last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the Aspen High dance team walked away as champions in intermediate pom at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship, besting a field of 21 teams from around the country in the semifinals alone.
