Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.

ASPEN, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO