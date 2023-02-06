Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County faces challenge reducing airport emissions
Pitkin County officials are facing the daunting challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the airport at a time when aircraft operations, particularly private ones, are on the rise. The county commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board have set a goal of reducing airport emissions by 30% by 2030 from...
Aspen Daily News
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Mesirow, Guth and Rose take questions at Explore Booksellers
The upstairs event room at Explore Booksellers was filled to standing-room-only on Tuesday morning with community members eager to hear from Aspen’s three city council candidates. Candidates Skippy Mesirow, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, who will vie for two open council seats next month, participated in a forum event...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council supports maximizing community space at Old Powerhouse, Armory
Aspen City Council discussed the futures of the Armory, Aspen’s former City Hall, and the Old Powerhouse — two historic buildings — at a work session on Monday, supporting filling the powerhouse with city offices and maximizing the space in the Armory for community uses. City staff...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Feb. 8
The statewide Winter Bike to Work Day is on Friday, and the city of Aspen’s transportation, parks and police departments are inviting the Aspen community to celebrate with them. Participants are encouraged to leave their cars at home and instead get some exercise and ride their bikes to Paepcke...
Aspen Daily News
Change city leadership
Torre is a really nice guy and a great tennis player, but isn’t he the mayor who voted 5-0 to close the child care center at the Yellow Brick because better to close it, said he, than only be open four days. Talk to the parents who scrambled for their babies.
Aspen Daily News
Scientist will share insights from researching Aspen bears
Scientist Stewart Breck has conducted research on black bears for nearly 20 years in urban areas of Colorado and got to know the bruins of Aspen pretty well during a six-year period. One of the biggest surprises of the Aspen research was a finding that ran counter to a widespread...
Aspen Daily News
Remembering Ann Korologos, a Renaissance woman
Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High closes after potential gas leak detected
The Aspen School District today announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified. Students already on campus can be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
Mountain town school on "lockdown" in Colorado as authorities respond to threat
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they are responding to a threat at Summit High School. All Summit County Schools have been put on "secure" status as a result with the exception of Summit High School, which is on "lockdown" status. Summit High School is located between Breckenridge and...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council to hear update today on Armory remodel
The Aspen City Council will be asked on Monday to provide feedback on next steps in the Armory remodel project. In September, the council directed staff to wait until after the November election to take any action to better inform financial planning for the project, and to continue negotiating with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association about leasing part of the space.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Revealing the key ingredient in affordable housing’s secret sauce
I don’t think the best way to convince ourselves of the need for more affordable housing is by comparing the price of a J-Bar hamburger today to one served there 10 years ago that was a third the price, twice as juicy, came with four times as many fries and was served in half the time. It is hard to digest those kinds of numbers.
Summit Daily News
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Aspen Daily News
Thank you, to all
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Roaring Fork Valley community for supporting Susie’s Consignments for the past 33 years. This business has truly been a journey for me in all ways. I have met wonderful people, worked in a business that I truly love and learned so much along the way.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High School dance team wins nationals
A little snow was not going to rain on the Skiers’ parade. Last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the Aspen High dance team walked away as champions in intermediate pom at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship, besting a field of 21 teams from around the country in the semifinals alone.
Comments / 0