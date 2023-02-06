Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
Tractor-Trailer Ignores Road Signs, Becomes Stuck On Hudson Valley Roadway
A tractor-trailer became stuck on an area mountain road after allegedly ignoring numerous signs that the roadway was closed.The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Platte Cove Road, in the town of Saugerties.On Feb. 6, Saugerties police officers responded…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge
SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Monroe welcomes new businesses as part of downtown revitalization effort
There are two new restaurants to try in Monroe - J’s Seafood on Route 17M and Saona Kitchen and Bar on Millpond Parkway.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rural Sullivan Housing Corp. joins forces with RUPCO
KINGSTON – Rural Sullivan Housing Corporation has teamed up with Kingston-based RUPCO following the retirement of former Executive Director Shari Trust. The affiliation expands collective reach and impact while maintaining state funding for each Rural Preservation Company to continue providing quality homeowner programs to those who need it most.
Mid-Hudson News Network
LaValle named to new deputy Ulster exec role
KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has named the county’s deputy planning director, Amanda LaValle, to fill the vacant deputy county executive role, a position Metzger has restructured to focus on the green economy, workforce development and climate resilience. One week ago, the county executive issued an...
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Peekskill
The name of the 19-year-old who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. Peekskill resident Wilmer Cango was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston works through tiny homes building process
KINGSTON – A plan to construct “tiny homes” in the City of Kingston is working its way through the building approval process, Mayor Steven Noble says. The initial plan would see four of those residences constructed, said the mayor. “We are going through the designs with our...
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
News 12
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Free tax prep services available in Dutchess, Orange & Putnam counties
MID-HUDSON – Free tax preparation is once again available from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s IRS trained and certified volunteers through the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition. Last year, over 4,000 residents of Dutchess, Orange, and Putnam counties received help preparing and filing their taxes. This year, they hope to assist close to 8,000 individuals, seniors, and families file their tax returns.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
