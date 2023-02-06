ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course

A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
RAMAPO, NY
Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge

SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Rural Sullivan Housing Corp. joins forces with RUPCO

KINGSTON – Rural Sullivan Housing Corporation has teamed up with Kingston-based RUPCO following the retirement of former Executive Director Shari Trust. The affiliation expands collective reach and impact while maintaining state funding for each Rural Preservation Company to continue providing quality homeowner programs to those who need it most.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
LaValle named to new deputy Ulster exec role

KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has named the county’s deputy planning director, Amanda LaValle, to fill the vacant deputy county executive role, a position Metzger has restructured to focus on the green economy, workforce development and climate resilience. One week ago, the county executive issued an...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Kingston works through tiny homes building process

KINGSTON – A plan to construct “tiny homes” in the City of Kingston is working its way through the building approval process, Mayor Steven Noble says. The initial plan would see four of those residences constructed, said the mayor. “We are going through the designs with our...
KINGSTON, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday

Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
NEWBURGH, NY
Free tax prep services available in Dutchess, Orange & Putnam counties

MID-HUDSON – Free tax preparation is once again available from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s IRS trained and certified volunteers through the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition. Last year, over 4,000 residents of Dutchess, Orange, and Putnam counties received help preparing and filing their taxes. This year, they hope to assist close to 8,000 individuals, seniors, and families file their tax returns.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck

Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

