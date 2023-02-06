Read full article on original website
Hochul issues executive order
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat, issued one new executive order between Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the nation’s governors issued 13 executive orders. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, issued the most with three. Governors in 40 states issued zero. Republican governors issued seven of the 13 orders,...
Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Harckham introduces bill to reduce packaging and increase recycling
ALBANY – State Senator Pete Harckham (D, Peekskill) has introduced legislation that will “revolutionize” New York’s approach to solid waste. His measure, the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, would put the onus on corporations that put packaging into the stream of commerce and relieve the burden placed on local governments.
UFT-tied Democrats want to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter expansion budget push
ALBANY — Democratic state lawmakers, many of whom rely on support from the anti-charter school teachers’ unions, on Wednesday lashed into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to allow more of the privately-run but publicly funded schools in New York City. “This is another way of dismantling our public school system even though charter schools are considered public schools. This is a direct dismantling, and this will create more disparities and more segregation,” Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermlyn said at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. “This is bad. I think this is very alarming. very alarming,” she insisted. The governor is proposing to create more...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Zeldin challenges Gov. Hochul’s budget, bail reform
Former Congressman Lee Zeldin addressed bail reform in his first post-election press conference on Monday.
NY proposed constitutional amendment would ban prison slave labor
It's March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic is just beginning to surge. New York officials are struggling to get their hands on necessary resources to combat the virus. With test kits, masks and ventilators in short supply, the state at least didn't have to worry about hand sanitizer. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo proudly unveiled crate upon crate of “NYS Clean.” Only an unflattering fact wound up leading the headlines: The state used prison labor and paid pennies an hour to make it.
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul’s public safety budget proposals
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive...
‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany
Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
NY less safe after reform that buries DAs in paper, cuts loose criminals, pols told
ALBANY — A key plank of lefty-led criminal justice reforms has made New Yorkers less safe by leading to dropped charges against accused criminals from Montauk to Buffalo because prosecutors are being buried in paperwork demands that cannot be met. Prosecutors detailed the law-and-order nightmare at a legislative budget hearing in Albany, revealing to the public how so-called discovery reform is eroding local systems of justice. “I cannot stress the importance of funding for additional staff, staff training, updated technology and cloud storage, as well as other costs related to the overhaul of New York State’s discovery laws,” J. Anthony Jordan, president...
3 issues may determine N.Y.’s clean energy future
New York is embarking on a critical year for the implementation of its landmark climate law, which could have a ripple effect on the U.S. energy sector and set a precedent for other states. The outcome could determine if New York becomes the first state on the East Coast to...
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Bill shifts reducing plastic and paper waste in New York to manufacturers
A bill proposed in New York would put the onus on corporations to reduce the amount of plastic and paper packaging they use, and relieve the burden placed on local governments. The goal is to reduce the tons of garbage that ends up at landfills. The measure would require companies...
Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools
Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
Zeldin still hammering on Hochul
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin didn’t hold back in his remarks about Gov. Kathy Hochul at his first public, post-election appearance Monday during a press conference with the New York State Conservative Party in Albany. Not only had Zeldin’s criticism of Gov. Kathy Hochul not wavered in the...
Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
