The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad
536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
radiokingston.org
Central Hudson responds, and Kingston's $10,000 business grant
Good Tuesday friends! Today in La Voz with Mariel Fiori is health and politics day. I spoke with journalist Iván Lajara, editor-in-chief of the Daily Freeman, about the latest local political news. Joe Jenkins and Adán Gómez of Central Hudson explained the situation with incorrect invoices and answered the...
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
rcbizjournal.com
Upstate Update: Zinc8 Energy Solutions to Revitalize Former IBM HQ In Kingston; Twin Lakes Ice Moves Growing Company To Ghent; Briefs
Canadian Company Zinc8 Energy Solutions to Revitalize Former IBM HQ In Kingston. Zinc8 Energy Solutions, a Canadian-based energy-storage startup that has received New York State incentives, will relocate its U.S. headquarters to the former IBM/TechCity campus in the town of Ulster. The company plans to invest $68 million over five...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rural Sullivan Housing Corp. joins forces with RUPCO
KINGSTON – Rural Sullivan Housing Corporation has teamed up with Kingston-based RUPCO following the retirement of former Executive Director Shari Trust. The affiliation expands collective reach and impact while maintaining state funding for each Rural Preservation Company to continue providing quality homeowner programs to those who need it most.
Mid-Hudson News Network
McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Amazing: Forgotten Film Shows Poughkeepsie In 1912
Time to go back in time... no DeLorean needed. Restored film from 1912 shows Poughkeepsie, NY complete with early automobiles, police paddy wagons, and more. Can you recognize some famous addresses from over 120 years ago?. Much has changed in Dutchess County since the early twentieth century. While some landmarks...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge
SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Dutchess County
A dog who had fallen through ice on Saturday was rescued by two residents and LaGrange Firefighters around 3 p.m. Two men entered the water on a small rowboat and eventually got into the dangerously frigid water before LaGrange Firefighters arrived.
kingstonthisweek.com
Finding a hotel room in Cornwall in the coming months could be a challenge
The Cornwall signs on Highway 401 don’t have the words ‘no vacancy’ flashing on and off, but it could be a challenge early in 2023 for visitors looking to hang their hat for a night or longer in the Seaway City. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team
A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners. On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.
