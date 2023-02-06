ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad

536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
BEACON, NY
radiokingston.org

Central Hudson responds, and Kingston's $10,000 business grant

Good Tuesday friends! Today in La Voz with Mariel Fiori is health and politics day. I spoke with journalist Iván Lajara, editor-in-chief of the Daily Freeman, about the latest local political news. Joe Jenkins and Adán Gómez of Central Hudson explained the situation with incorrect invoices and answered the...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Upstate Update: Zinc8 Energy Solutions to Revitalize Former IBM HQ In Kingston; Twin Lakes Ice Moves Growing Company To Ghent; Briefs

Canadian Company Zinc8 Energy Solutions to Revitalize Former IBM HQ In Kingston. Zinc8 Energy Solutions, a Canadian-based energy-storage startup that has received New York State incentives, will relocate its U.S. headquarters to the former IBM/TechCity campus in the town of Ulster. The company plans to invest $68 million over five...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County takes first steps to develop Schunnemunk Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County’s plans to develop a 10-mile-long Schunnemunk trail in the Salisbury Mills area have taken the first steps as the county has begun plans to purchase the land from the Open Space Institute, conduct the state’s required environmental quality review, and design the project.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rural Sullivan Housing Corp. joins forces with RUPCO

KINGSTON – Rural Sullivan Housing Corporation has teamed up with Kingston-based RUPCO following the retirement of former Executive Director Shari Trust. The affiliation expands collective reach and impact while maintaining state funding for each Rural Preservation Company to continue providing quality homeowner programs to those who need it most.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing: Forgotten Film Shows Poughkeepsie In 1912

Time to go back in time... no DeLorean needed. Restored film from 1912 shows Poughkeepsie, NY complete with early automobiles, police paddy wagons, and more. Can you recognize some famous addresses from over 120 years ago?. Much has changed in Dutchess County since the early twentieth century. While some landmarks...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge

SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team

A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners. On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.
GARDINER, NY

