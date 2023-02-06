Read full article on original website
Related
School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
NHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action to allow for pay negotiations
Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'Hotel collapses after 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundredsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
Fire Brigades Union warns of strikes without pay talks progress
Strikes by firefighters will be announced unless there is no progress in last-minute talks over pay on Wednesday, a union has warned.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called for a “significant shift” from employers following a huge vote for industrial action over a 5% pay offer.The union said it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike, and is giving employers chance to come forward with an improved offer.If the talks fail, strike dates are expected to be announced on Thursday.Industrial action is not inevitable if the employers genuinely engage with the FBU about the anger among firefighters about poverty pay...
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
BBC
Cause of crab deaths off North East coast 'may never be known'
The government has said it "may never find the cause" behind the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Environment minister Mark Spencer said that while the unexplained mass die-off had been "catastrophic", scientists may never identify the source. Since late 2021, thousands of...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up
The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fare
BBC
NHS strike: Re-open pay talks, hospital bosses plead
Hospital bosses have urged ministers to re-open pay talks with staff as the NHS in England prepares its biggest-ever round of NHS strikes this week. NHS Providers chief Sir Julian Hartley said health bosses wanted to see fresh negotiations given walkouts have been suspended in Scotland and Wales following new pay offers.
BBC
Wales strikes: Teachers made improved pay offer
Teachers and school heads have been made an improved pay offer by the Welsh government, following talks with education unions. Ministers confirmed they had offered an extra 1.5% pay rise, plus 1.5% as a one-off payment. It is similar to the offer made to health unions last week. The National...
BBC
NHS Strikes: Unite ambulance staff on second day of strike
Unite ambulance staff have begun their second day of strike action. As members of the union began striking on Monday in Wales, talk of a deal was described as "wholly premature". But ambulance bosses have warned the service still faces "significant pressure" and have drafted in military personnel to drive...
Network Rail boss suggests Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ workers to strike
Grant Shapps “galvanised” rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through “noisy political rhetoric”, the boss of Network Rail has suggested.Andrew Haines said negotiations with trade unions have been conducted in a “measured tone” since Mark Harper took on the role in October last year.Widespread strikes over jobs, pay and conditions began in June 2022, when Mr Shapps was transport secretary.They have taken some of the more robust rhetoric outAndrew Haines, Network RailComments he made include accusing the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union of a “total lie” over claims that he disrupted negotiations, and declaring...
BBC
Ambulance strike: Morale at rock bottom say paramedics
Ambulance staff morale is at "rock bottom", a striking paramedic has said. Dawn Turner, based in Goole, East Yorkshire, said she and her colleagues were "saving lives all for £13.83 an hour", leaving some unable to pay their bills and reliant on food banks. Ms Turner, a paramedic for...
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
BBC
Strikes to hit flights at seven Scottish airports
Strike action will affect more than half of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd's (Hial) sites later this month. Members of the Unite union, which include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers, are in dispute with their employers over pay. Hial said Dundee Airport would be closed to flights on...
BBC
Patient donates winter fuel cash to striking nurses
A former cancer and sepsis patient has donated his winter fuel payment to support striking nurses at the hospital that treated him. Outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, Peter Cockerill gave £500 to a union representing picket lines. Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out in parts...
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
BBC
Bus cuts in Somerset could leave vulnerable people isolated
Vulnerable people say they could become isolated if supported bus services are cut across the West of England. Residents of villages across North East Somerset have raised concerns that they will not be able to get to work, school, and hospital appointments. More than 19 supported services in the area...
NHS patients ‘hit hard’ by strikes with 137,000 appointments affected
NHS patients are being “hit hard” by industrial action, a health leader has said, as it emerged 137,000 appointments have been affected by strikes.The service has faced strikes by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists over the past few days in an “incredibly disrupted week”, amid months of ongoing action.Data published by NHS England shows 137,081 appointments have been delayed due to industrial action in less than two months, with more than 49,000 postponed on Monday and Tuesday.Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “There are no winners in this situation: patients are being hit hard, trusts can’t deliver the...
Comments / 0