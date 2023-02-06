Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New study explores opioid pain medication theft in long-term care homes
Theft of controlled substances like opioid pain medication (OPM) has been studied in health care settings such as hospitals, pharmacies, hospice, and pain clinics. However, while state officials, pharmacists, and care advocates know that these thefts also occur in long-term care homes, the extent and severity are largely unknown due to a gap in empirical research and lack of nationwide tracking.
fox9.com
Minnesota now screening newborns for infection linked to hearing loss
(FOX 9) - All newborns in Minnesota will now be screened for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV), becoming the first state to do so, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH says it is the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for the common viral infection that can...
krwc1360.com
Growing Teacher Shortage Concerns Education Minnesota
Compensation and working conditions are playing a major role in why educators are leaving the field. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says this is leading to growing teacher shortages around the state. Specht says difficulty in paying back tuition loans, health insurance costs, and lower than expected compensation and benefits packages are all playing a role in the shriking pool of education professionals.
fox9.com
U of M students taking issue with subpar food service on campus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota students say their school continues to serve them undercooked and spoiled food at its dining halls. Now, some are demanding changes to the meal service before the end of the school year. "Students are all outraged," Peter Grutzik said. "It’s all over social...
redlakenationnews.com
State revokes licenses of two day-care centers linked to meal program fraud
State regulators have revoked the licenses of two adult day-care centers controlled by people indicted on charges of defrauding a federal meals program. The moves come two months after the Star Tribune first raised questions about state support of 11 day-care centers whose 14 owners or managers were charged in connection with federal nutrition fraud.
YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
KAAL-TV
DEED seeking proposals for Youth at Work Competitive Grant program
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced they are seeking proposals for the Youth at Work Competitive Grant program. DEED is looking for qualified organizations to provide workforce development and employment training opportunities to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 12-24 through the program.
hot967.fm
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
hcplive.com
Anthracycline Use Linked to More than Doubling in Heart Failure Risk, Study Finds
An analysis of data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project suggests those with breast cancer or lymphoma who received treatment with anthracycline therapy experienced a more than doubling in risk of heart failure compared to controls without cancer. Hector Villarraga, MD. An analysis of data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project indicates...
KARE
Minnesota becomes first state to screen newborns for CMV
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, known as "CMV." CMV is a common infection, which often goes undetected in people. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it, it can have devastating effects on the baby. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the nation.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees multiple reported toxic shock syndrome cases for first time in 12 years
Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last time multiple cases were reported in a year was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
lptv.org
MN Lawmakers Working to Codify Language from Indian Child Welfare Act into Law
Minnesota legislators are currently working to codify language from the national Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law in light of a future U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could see the act overturned. Last November, the Supreme Court heard the case Brakeen v. Haaland, which challenges the legality of...
boreal.org
Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota
Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
mprnews.org
Future of Us: What's next for education in Minnesota?
When the COVID pandemic hit, Qorsho Hassan was teaching fifth grade in Burnsville, Minn. As the coronavirus ravaged the nation, Hassan looked for ways to meet the shifting needs of her students. Amid the crisis, she saw an opportunity for reimagining education. Her innovative approach got noticed. Hassan would become...
fox9.com
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses
Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
myaustinminnesota.com
Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
krwc1360.com
State Lawmakers Make Another Push for Broadband Improvement
Minnesota lawmakers are making another push this legislative session to expand broadband access in Minnesota. Senator Aric Putnam, DFL’er from St. Cloud chairs the Senate Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Committee. Putnam says high-speed internet access is extremely important for farmers. He says great results are possible. Putnam says...
mprnews.org
‘It’s really saving folks’: Meet Minnesota’s first all-trans, nonbinary hockey team
It had been 20 years since Andrea Sand laced up her skates. She assumed skating would be like getting back on a bike – the instincts just kick in, right? – but that wasn’t the case. In the first 40 minutes she took some spills. She said...
Comments / 1