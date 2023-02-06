ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

New study explores opioid pain medication theft in long-term care homes

Theft of controlled substances like opioid pain medication (OPM) has been studied in health care settings such as hospitals, pharmacies, hospice, and pain clinics. However, while state officials, pharmacists, and care advocates know that these thefts also occur in long-term care homes, the extent and severity are largely unknown due to a gap in empirical research and lack of nationwide tracking.
krwc1360.com

Growing Teacher Shortage Concerns Education Minnesota

Compensation and working conditions are playing a major role in why educators are leaving the field. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says this is leading to growing teacher shortages around the state. Specht says difficulty in paying back tuition loans, health insurance costs, and lower than expected compensation and benefits packages are all playing a role in the shriking pool of education professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

U of M students taking issue with subpar food service on campus

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota students say their school continues to serve them undercooked and spoiled food at its dining halls. Now, some are demanding changes to the meal service before the end of the school year. "Students are all outraged," Peter Grutzik said. "It’s all over social...
redlakenationnews.com

State revokes licenses of two day-care centers linked to meal program fraud

State regulators have revoked the licenses of two adult day-care centers controlled by people indicted on charges of defrauding a federal meals program. The moves come two months after the Star Tribune first raised questions about state support of 11 day-care centers whose 14 owners or managers were charged in connection with federal nutrition fraud.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

DEED seeking proposals for Youth at Work Competitive Grant program

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced they are seeking proposals for the Youth at Work Competitive Grant program. DEED is looking for qualified organizations to provide workforce development and employment training opportunities to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 12-24 through the program.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Minnesota becomes first state to screen newborns for CMV

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, known as "CMV." CMV is a common infection, which often goes undetected in people. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it, it can have devastating effects on the baby. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees multiple reported toxic shock syndrome cases for first time in 12 years

Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last time multiple cases were reported in a year was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota

Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Future of Us: What's next for education in Minnesota?

When the COVID pandemic hit, Qorsho Hassan was teaching fifth grade in Burnsville, Minn. As the coronavirus ravaged the nation, Hassan looked for ways to meet the shifting needs of her students. Amid the crisis, she saw an opportunity for reimagining education. Her innovative approach got noticed. Hassan would become...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses

Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
MINNESOTA STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced

Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
krwc1360.com

State Lawmakers Make Another Push for Broadband Improvement

Minnesota lawmakers are making another push this legislative session to expand broadband access in Minnesota. Senator Aric Putnam, DFL’er from St. Cloud chairs the Senate Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Committee. Putnam says high-speed internet access is extremely important for farmers. He says great results are possible. Putnam says...
MINNESOTA STATE

