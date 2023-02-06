ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

States criticized for spending federal relief funds on tax cuts, prisons

By Casey Quinlan
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eziys_0kdknJrq00

Many states allocated their first rounds of federal COVID relief funds to replace revenue lost and keep essential services running, but others used the money for programs that were not aimed at alleviating the effects of the pandemic. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As states plan how they’ll spend the $25 billion remaining in federal COVID relief funds, some also are facing criticism and renewed scrutiny over how they have allocated money already received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Of the $198 billion authorized by Congress in 2021, $173 billion already has been appropriated by states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Much of the money went — as it was intended — to deal with the COVID-19 public health emergency, including social programs benefiting low-income communities, grants to help small businesses stay open and pay for essential workers.

But civil rights groups and think tanks focused on economic and tax policy have pointed out that the money has gone to build prisons, offset tax cuts and fund initiatives completely counter to improving public health, such as Arizona’s $163 million program to give grants to schools that didn’t have mask mandates.

The American Civil Liberties Union, in a Jan. 18 letter , requested that the Treasury Department investigate the misuse of ARPA funds. The Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy has criticized tax cuts that it says are squandering revenue built up in part by the federal relief funds. And the GOP-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Wednesday held the first of what its chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says will be many hearings examining how federal pandemic relief dollars were spent.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research institute, has analyzed the ARPA fund appropriations since 2021, and in a January report says that many have used the funds “constructively” toward economic recovery, but it also suggests that states need to use the remaining funds to help the people most affected by the pandemic and prevent long-term damage to health, education and social services in states.

According to the CBPP’s data, capital construction made up 21% of the allocations — the largest share for all states — through December, with some states such as Montana allocating 79% of their funds to capital construction projects. And while many state projects were for broadband and water and sewer infrastructure, some of the spending was unrelated to “an equitable recovery,” according to CBPP policy analyst Iris Hinh, author of the report.

In 2021, Alabama allocated $400 million , almost 20% of its funds, toward the construction of two new prisons. In Arizona, $4.2 million in recovery funds was designated to fund offices for Department of Corrections staff. In its January letter to the Treasury Department, the ACLU urged the deputy inspector general to investigate the use of ARPA funds for jail and prison expansions, saying such construction “does not mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and does not fall under any of the eligible uses of ARPA funds.”

Twenty-three percent of Florida’s funds were allocated to highway construction, according to the CBPP. Colorado, Louisiana and North Dakota also spent a large proportion of their funds on transportation construction.

Hinh noted in the report that “while spending on highways may help produce a stronger recovery, it is often poorly targeted to the communities that need help the most.”

Revenue replacement, jobless assistance

Another big chunk of the relief funds — 13% across the nation — has gone toward replacing revenue losses from the pandemic, as allowed under the federal guidelines. The CBPP argues that although it makes sense to ensure that services that existed before the pandemic continue, states should use more of the funds to target inequities made worse by the pandemic, such as food becoming even less affordable for many families. In Wyoming, 58.8% of appropriations of these funds went toward revenue replacement, followed by New York at 57.2% of appropriations and Pennsylvania at 56.8%.

States allocated $23 billion to unemployment insurance trust funds, but only a small portion of that, $929 million, went toward upgrading unemployment insurance and improving access through IT changes and other advancements. The rest went toward rebuilding those trust funds after jobless claims increased due to the pandemic-related closures of businesses.

Nevada, for instance, which had borrowed from the federal government to pay unemployment claims during the pandemic used ARPA funds to pay off its loan rather than raise the unemployment tax paid by employers, according to the Nevada Current.

But Nevada is also using ARPA funds to modernize and streamline its system, which buckled under the influx of claims during 2020, according to the Current . Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington are also planning to use ARPA funds to update their systems.

Hinh said states that are only choosing to rebuild their trust funds are missing out on opportunities to expand access and should instead raise the unemployment taxes paid by businesses.

Tax cuts

One of the more contentious uses of the ARPA funds has been to offset tax cuts. Since the law was intended to be a stimulus, it included a mandate: States could not cut taxes and then use federal funds to counteract the cuts.

In 2021, 21 state attorneys general, all Republicans, brought legal challenges against that part of the law. In January, the Supreme Court declined to hear Missouri’s case on the issue after a federal district court said the state didn’t have legal standing and the Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit agreed. In a case involving 13 states, including West Virginia, Iowa, Arkansas and Florida, the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled in January that the provision was unconstitutional because there wasn’t clear notice for how to comply with the law.

At least 24 states are considering income tax cuts during their current legislative sessions, including Arkansas, Montana and Utah. Kentucky Republicans are trying to pass another cut in the personal income tax after the income tax rate already fell this year. In Kansas, North Dakota and Ohio, lawmakers are proposing flat tax rates, and political leaders in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana and West Virginia have pushed for getting rid of personal income taxes altogether, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The flat tax proposal in Kansas would slash the budget by $1.5 billion.

These tax policy changes will hurt the people most affected by the pandemic and weaken the impact of the recovery funds, said Hinh and Aidan Davis, state policy director with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

“It’s during good times in the economy when states are flush with cash that they feel that they are most able to justify and to push for deep tax cuts,” Davis said. “I do think that they feel that they’ve been able to use that almost as a cover for something that they wanted to do year after year and they continue to push for year after year, but (they’re) not talking about what the long-term implications are, because you’re looking at a one-time surplus.”

She added, “It really is a missed opportunity on a lot of fronts because with the legislation under ARPA, the state aid did a lot of good, but it could have done a lot more had much of it not been squandered on tax cuts in the state.”

Hinh said that in the long term, states can either build off the benefits of the recovery funds or suffer long-term consequences from cutting taxes.

“From the Great Recession, there were tax cuts that states implemented and I think, in many cases, that they still haven’t recovered from, and that impacts your education systems, your health care, and things that are really critical to the well-being of families and communities,” she said.

“While things like infrastructure improvements are great and needed, and water, sewer, and broadband, it’s also important to think about the long-term consequences, and that can’t be cutting taxes. It needs to be continuously building off of these funds and the programs and services they’ve been providing to people because the pandemic will have very lasting impacts and there are so many opportunities, still, with these funds.”

The post States criticized for spending federal relief funds on tax cuts, prisons appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
WTRF

West Virginia Senate passes tax cut bill

UPDATE (4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8): The tax cut bill proposed in the West Virginia State Senate has passed the chamber. The bill will now head to the House of Delegates. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State. On...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

State, federal governments wrongly doled out $191 billion in COVID unemployment money: watchdog

State and federal governments likely paid out at least $191 billion to ineligible unemployment claimants during the pandemic — around $28 billion more than previously estimated, officials acknowledged Wednesday. A “significant portion” of the funny money was “attributable to fraud,” Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner said in prepared testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee. According to Turner, at least one out of every five unemployment benefit dollars paid out since early 2020 were either improperly given to the same people in multiple states, dead people, prisoners or those with suspicious email accounts. Last year, Turner estimated that at least...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner

The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems

THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
TEXAS STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WLBT

House bill proposes to change how Jackson’s One Cent Sales Tax funds are spent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House passes a bill that will impact Jackson’s infrastructure, altering the city’s One Cent Sales Tax allocations. The focus would be on repairing the water system. But some residents, lawmakers, and a member of the commission are opposed to the plan that they weren’t the intent of the voters.
JACKSON, MS
Tampa Bay Times

State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.

TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
FLORIDA STATE
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy