Washington Examiner
The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems
THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
WNDU
Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend. Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously...
