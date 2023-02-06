ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
espnswfl.com

Why Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Is Special

Why is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes special? Patrick Mahomes is seeking to become the 4th starting QB in NFL history to win multiple MVPs and Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning. He’s looking to reach that achievement in just his 6th season. That would be nearly half the time it took the next closest QB in Tom Brady.
KANSAS CITY, MO
qcnews.com

Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. They helped the Jayhawks overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 scoring leader, who had just two points. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 29 points, including a series of buckets in the closing minutes that gave them a chance. Timmy Allen also had 18 points for Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
