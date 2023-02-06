Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' dad as Super Bowl 57 nears: Cigars, revenge and Chiefs QB's baseball love
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among 'best players on the planet'
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that his defense will have its hands full facing off against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s still not quite 100% in return from a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ uncanny ability to make plays, even on...
espnswfl.com
Why Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Is Special
Why is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes special? Patrick Mahomes is seeking to become the 4th starting QB in NFL history to win multiple MVPs and Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning. He’s looking to reach that achievement in just his 6th season. That would be nearly half the time it took the next closest QB in Tom Brady.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
chatsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: right ankle is ‘in a better position’ for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes left no doubt as to whether he’ll play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, right high ankle sprain or not. “I’ll play through all the injuries the trainers let me play through,” he said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night. Translation: the...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes primed for a dynasty takeover in the NFL
The Chiefs are the closest thing the NFL has to dynasty since Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay.
KMBC.com
Mahomes, Reid and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Reporters asked KC's head coach...
qcnews.com
Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Makes His Status For Super Bowl Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with injuries throughout the playoffs, most notably Patrick Mahomes' sprained ankle. One of the more recent bumps on the AFC champions' road to the Super Bowl has been an ankle injury to dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney. With the big game only days away, ...
🏈 Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since...
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. They helped the Jayhawks overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson, the Big 12 scoring leader, who had just two points. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 29 points, including a series of buckets in the closing minutes that gave them a chance. Timmy Allen also had 18 points for Texas.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes checks nearly every statistical box but one ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ passer rating through two Super Bowls is low, but he won one of those games with a wild rally.
247Sports
HQ Spotlight: No Tyreek, No Problem For Mahomes & Chiefs
Our 'HQ Spotlight' analysts discuss the performance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs without Tyreek Hill and why they have been doing very well despite his absence.
