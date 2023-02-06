Read full article on original website
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
WIBW
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School. Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City,...
Buhler/Great Bend Basketball games Tuesday at alternate site
The Great Bend Panthers Tuesday night (February 7) basketball games will be played at Prairie Hills Middle School (3200 Lucille Dr.) just off 30th Avenue east of Hutchinson. The change is being made due to problems with the main gym at Buhler High School. The major limitation will be seating...
Wichita high school basketball scores: Garden Plain boys stun Class 2A’s No. 1 team
Find scores and updated league standings for Wichita-area high school basketball.
AREA GIRLS REPORT: CV tops Dewey; Nowata reaches 10 wins
— CANEY VALLEY 54, DEWEY 26. After two quarters, Caney Valley led by a single-digit, 23-15. But, Caney Valley took control after halftime, outscoring Dewey, 30-11. Jade Upton dialed in 25 points to pace Caney Valley, followed by Sammi Gilbreath with 14, Kensly Foreman dropped in eight points — including a crucial bucket third quarter bucket to help fire up the team. Libby Thompson scored four points, senior M.J. Hines hit the game’s first bucket and Amaya Toftee added a free throw.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week eight
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week eight rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Five sign at Neosho High School; Green, Baslee to MSSU football
Isaiah Green and Carter Baslee sign to Missouri Southern football.
KWCH.com
Valley Center MS basketball manager shines in chance to play
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Zeke Isaacs, a manager on the Valley Center Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team, took advantage of his time to shine Monday night. Zeke, who has down syndrome, loves being around the game and is part of a basketball family. He watched his brothers play for the Hornets, including Eli, a first-team all-league point guard who graduated from Valley Center High School in 2021.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at McPherson
The Hays High Indians step out of league play Tuesday night for a matchup with the McPherson Bullpups. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from McPherson High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download...
A friendly Big Game Wichita challenge
Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan, a Philadelphia native, has issued a friendly challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter for the “big game” on Sunday.
