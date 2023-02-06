— CANEY VALLEY 54, DEWEY 26. After two quarters, Caney Valley led by a single-digit, 23-15. But, Caney Valley took control after halftime, outscoring Dewey, 30-11. Jade Upton dialed in 25 points to pace Caney Valley, followed by Sammi Gilbreath with 14, Kensly Foreman dropped in eight points — including a crucial bucket third quarter bucket to help fire up the team. Libby Thompson scored four points, senior M.J. Hines hit the game’s first bucket and Amaya Toftee added a free throw.

NOWATA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO