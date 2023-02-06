ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford is carrying the burden of Manchester United’s striker struggles

It is an imperfect 10 for Erik ten Hag. Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of his first game as Manchester United manager and he has had only seen 10 goals from his specialist strikers. One was against Omonia Nicosia, two against Sheriff Tiraspol, three against Nottingham Forest. Only four were in the Premier League.In a different era, when Sir Alex Ferguson invariably played two up front, his fearsome foursome of centre-forwards scored 76 times in 1998/99. Playing as a lone striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy got 44 on his own in 2002/03. Even last season, Cristiano Ronaldo mustered 24.None of...
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
Jadon Sancho rescues draw as managerless Leeds end Manchester United’s home run

If it is a one-game reign, then what a game. Michael Skubala may return to the shadows, to the world of Under-21 management, but only after a heady taste of the limelight. Under the unknown, Leeds ended Manchester United’s run of 13 successive home victories. For an hour, they were on course for a first league victory at Old Trafford in Skubala’s lifetime. But, with and without Jesse Marsch, Leeds have a tendency to lose leads and Manchester United have the resolve to mount a response. Leeds were marching on together without Marsch, contributing to a classic, playing with a...
