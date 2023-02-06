Pakistan blast: The roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast in Peshawar. An emergency has been imposed in the area . Explosion in Pakistan: There is news of a loud explosion in a mosque in Pakistan. Explosions have been heard in the Peshawar Police Lines area. An explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday afternoon. According to the information, there is news of heavy damage from this blast. Media reports said that many people are injured and some are also feared dead. It is being told that the roof of the mosque has collapsed due to the blast. The attacker blew himself up during prayers .

9 DAYS AGO