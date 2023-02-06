ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL0js_0kdklX3C00
Eyad Alawi / KNN

California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs with severe damage.

Firefighter/paramedics from Station 19 responded to the scene to treat the injured occupants of both vehicles.

California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department also responded to assist with aid.

In total, five patients were transported to local hospitals with one in critical condition.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor in this collision.

No further details are currently available.

Eyad Alawi, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victims’ attorneys react to warrant on fatal BPD crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer might face manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly crash on South Vineland and Muller roads that left one dead and three injured. Documents obtained by 17 News give a first glimpse into the investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation of the crash. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person dead after crash on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m. This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash slowing traffic on Calloway Dr in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash was reported on Calloway Drive near Gleneagles Drive and is slowing traffic. The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the City of Bakersfield traffic hazard page. It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries or who was involved. Expect delays.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy