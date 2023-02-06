5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs with severe damage.

Firefighter/paramedics from Station 19 responded to the scene to treat the injured occupants of both vehicles.

California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Department also responded to assist with aid.

In total, five patients were transported to local hospitals with one in critical condition.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor in this collision.

No further details are currently available.

Eyad Alawi, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network